Peter Löscher, Former Siemens CEO, Joins NPS Team as Investor and Executive Advisor

Pleasanton, California / Munich (ots) - One of the most experienced European

Business Executives actively supports NPS with his industry knowledge and as

investor in order to deliver the World's First Zero Accidents Autonomous Driving

Sensing Platform



Neural Propulsion Systems (NPS), (https://nps.ai/) a pioneer in autonomous

sensing platforms, today announced that Peter Löscher, former CEO of Siemens AG,

has joined the NPS advisory board as an Executive Advisor. Löscher is recognized

as an industrial and thought leader and as a strategic investor who is carefully

watching "megatrends" and global business opportunities. His advice is sought

and appreciated in the international corporate world. He will now actively

support NPS in delivering its autonomous driving technologies to achieve zero

roadway deaths.





As Investor and as an Executive Advisor, Löscher will work with the NPSexecutive team to expedite global expansion and growth opportunities andcommercial availability of the NPS AtomicSense(TM) autonomous driving platform."I'm truly excited to join Behrooz, Larry Burns, John Marren and the entire NPSteam, and am energized by their passion and commitment to advancing theautonomous driving industry," said Peter Löscher. "The bold vision of NPS ofzero accidents is critical for safety and societal impact. It is remarkable howmuch the company has accomplished in demonstrating the advantages of itsAtomicSense autonomous driving platform. But what differentiates NPS most fromits competitors is that the company is already moving forward to the next phaseof autonomous driving based on newly discovered mathematics and game-changingtechnology. I look forward to applying my experience to help NPS realize itsvision of zero accidents with disruptive technology that sets the standard forsafety," Löscher said.Recent advances in radar, LiDAR, AI processors and analytics can enable vehiclesto sense what lies ahead on roadways, even around corners, much better andfaster than human vision. These advances must become an integral part of futurevehicle designs and roadway systems. The better vehicles can detect objects intheir paths, the better they can respond (with or without human supervision) toavoid accidents and help the transportation industry achieve the goal of zeroroadway deaths.A recent NPS white paper(https://nps.ai/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/NPS-Paper-FINAL-1.pdf) finds thatachieving zero deaths requires sensing and processing a peak data rate of 100