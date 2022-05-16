checkAd

Peter Löscher, Former Siemens CEO, Joins NPS Team as Investor and Executive Advisor

Pleasanton, California / Munich (ots) - One of the most experienced European
Business Executives actively supports NPS with his industry knowledge and as
investor in order to deliver the World's First Zero Accidents Autonomous Driving
Sensing Platform

Neural Propulsion Systems (NPS), (https://nps.ai/) a pioneer in autonomous
sensing platforms, today announced that Peter Löscher, former CEO of Siemens AG,
has joined the NPS advisory board as an Executive Advisor. Löscher is recognized
as an industrial and thought leader and as a strategic investor who is carefully
watching "megatrends" and global business opportunities. His advice is sought
and appreciated in the international corporate world. He will now actively
support NPS in delivering its autonomous driving technologies to achieve zero
roadway deaths.

As Investor and as an Executive Advisor, Löscher will work with the NPS
executive team to expedite global expansion and growth opportunities and
commercial availability of the NPS AtomicSense(TM) autonomous driving platform.

"I'm truly excited to join Behrooz, Larry Burns, John Marren and the entire NPS
team, and am energized by their passion and commitment to advancing the
autonomous driving industry," said Peter Löscher. "The bold vision of NPS of
zero accidents is critical for safety and societal impact. It is remarkable how
much the company has accomplished in demonstrating the advantages of its
AtomicSense autonomous driving platform. But what differentiates NPS most from
its competitors is that the company is already moving forward to the next phase
of autonomous driving based on newly discovered mathematics and game-changing
technology. I look forward to applying my experience to help NPS realize its
vision of zero accidents with disruptive technology that sets the standard for
safety," Löscher said.

Recent advances in radar, LiDAR, AI processors and analytics can enable vehicles
to sense what lies ahead on roadways, even around corners, much better and
faster than human vision. These advances must become an integral part of future
vehicle designs and roadway systems. The better vehicles can detect objects in
their paths, the better they can respond (with or without human supervision) to
avoid accidents and help the transportation industry achieve the goal of zero
roadway deaths.

A recent NPS white paper
(https://nps.ai/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/NPS-Paper-FINAL-1.pdf) finds that
achieving zero deaths requires sensing and processing a peak data rate of 100
