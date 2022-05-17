checkAd

Original-Research All for One Group SE (von BankM AG): Kaufen

Original-Research: All for One Group SE - von BankM AG

Einstufung von BankM AG zu All for One Group SE

Unternehmen: All for One Group SE
ISIN: DE0005110001

Anlass der Studie: H1-Bericht, Kurzanalyse
Empfehlung: Kaufen
seit: 17.05.2022
Kursziel: EUR 88,00
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monate
Letzte Ratingänderung: 24.5.2017, vormals Halten
Analyst: Daniel Grossjohann

Expansion track continues unabated in Q2, sales guidance raised moderately
In the first half of 2021/22, the All for One Group (ISIN DE0005110001, Prime Standard, A1OS GY) was able to expand revenue to EUR230.4 million (+24%). The organic growth rate of 10% shown in Q1 (calendar Q4) was confirmed in Q2 despite an increasingly challenging environment. CONVERSION/4 revenues grew by more than 400% to EUR5.1 million, and the momentum is expected to remain high. On the earnings side, the Group showed more moderate growth at first glance (EBIT: EUR13 million, +14%), although the key figure 'EBIT before M&A effects' reported for the first time (EUR17.7 million; +37%) illustrates that the positive operating margin development is temporarily skewed by M&A effects. With a current share of recurring revenues of 51% and the SAP S/4HANA migration wave starting up, All for One Group is in a better position than many peers in the current uncertain macro environment. The valuation (EV/EBIT 10.7, with organic growth of 10%) still seems attractive to us.

Our price target for the All for One Group share, equally based on DCF valuation and peer group analysis, is EUR88.00. We reiterate our "Buy" rating.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/24205.pdf
Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden http://www.bankm.de/webdyn/141_cs_Research%20Reports%20Disclaimer.html.

Kontakt für Rückfragen
BankM AG
Daniel Grossjohann
Mainzer Landstrasse 61, 60329 Frankfurt
Tel. +49 69 71 91 838-42
Fax +49 69 71 91 838-50
Email: daniel.grossjohann@bankm.de

übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°


Rating: Kaufen
Analyst: BankM
Kursziel: 88,00 Euro


Wertpapier


Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
 |  33   |   |   

