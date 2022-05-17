checkAd

Original-Research EPTI AB (von GBC AG): International Investment Forum

Original-Research: EPTI AB - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu EPTI AB

Unternehmen: EPTI AB
ISIN: SE0013774668

Anlass der Studie:
Empfehlung: International Investment Forum
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Felix Haugg

Upcoming Investor Event:
EPTI to present at digital International Investment Forum (IIF)
On May 19, the IIF International Investment Forum will take place. At this forum, EPTI AB will also present its business model and current business development.

Presentation slot:
EPTI AB (ISIN: SE0013774668)

05.20 am EST (New York, Toronto time)
11.20 am CEST (Frankfurt, Paris time)
05.20 pm HKT (Hong Kong, Perth, Singapore time)

Speaker: Arli Mujkic, CEO

The International Investment Forum (IIF) is a live, digital-only event that provides access to publicly traded companies from the small- and mid-cap segments around the world. Speakers on May 19, 2022 will be board members of publicly traded companies from the technology, commodities, security, medical, logistics and aerospace sectors.

The program with schedule can be found at the following link:
https://ii-forum.com/timetable-all-events/

The registration for this event is available at the following link:
https://bit.ly/3MpOJ8o

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/24181.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen
GBC AG
Halderstraße 27
86150 Augsburg
0821 / 241133 0
research@gbc-ag.de
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung
übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

Rating: International
Analyst: GBC


