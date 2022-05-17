Upcoming Investor Event:

EPTI to present at digital International Investment Forum (IIF)

On May 19, the IIF International Investment Forum will take place. At this forum, EPTI AB will also present its business model and current business development.



Presentation slot:

EPTI AB (ISIN: SE0013774668)



05.20 am EST (New York, Toronto time)

11.20 am CEST (Frankfurt, Paris time)

05.20 pm HKT (Hong Kong, Perth, Singapore time)



Speaker: Arli Mujkic, CEO



The International Investment Forum (IIF) is a live, digital-only event that provides access to publicly traded companies from the small- and mid-cap segments around the world. Speakers on May 19, 2022 will be board members of publicly traded companies from the technology, commodities, security, medical, logistics and aerospace sectors.



The program with schedule can be found at the following link:

https://ii-forum.com/timetable-all-events/



The registration for this event is available at the following link:

https://bit.ly/3MpOJ8o



