FNZ makes investment in GIST to accelerate sustainable investing globally

Boston and London (ots/PRNewswire) -- GIST is a pioneering impact data and analytics company that provides investorsand companies with science-based, comparable and verifiable measures ofcorporate impact and performance.- FNZ's investment follows the launch of its market-leading sustainableinvestment solution, FNZ Impact, which enables financial institutions toprovide their clients with hyper-personalized, transparent information aroundthe environmental and social impacts of investments, offering the ability tooptimise portfolios quickly and easily.- The investment is part of a wider partnership which sees GIST's dataintegrated within FNZ Impact, adding to the world leading ESG data currentlyavailable within the solution.- The partnership builds on the companies' shared ambition to open-up wealth bymaking sustainability data more accessible and transparent so that investorscan invest in the things they care about, on their own terms.FNZ, the leading global wealth management platform, today announced that it hasmade a strategic investment in GIST, the pioneering impact data and analyticscompany that provides investors and companies with quantitative, comparable, andverifiable measures of corporate impact and performance across all fourcapitals: natural, human, social, and produced.As well as supporting GIST's rapid growth and mission, FNZ's investment willbuild on the existing collaboration between the two companies and forms part ofa wider partnership which sees GIST's sustainability data integrated into itsmarket-leading sustainable investment solution, FNZ Impact. The integrationbuilds on the world leading ESG data currently available within FNZ Impact andaccelerates the companies shared ambition to open-up wealth by makingsustainability data more accessible and transparent so that investors can investin the things they care about, on their own terms.FNZ Impact, a solution integrated into the wider FNZ wealth management platform,which supports over 650 of the world's leading financial institutions and 8,000wealth management firms in 21 countries, helps financial institutions to providetheir clients with hyper-personalized, transparent information around theenvironmental and social impacts of investment portfolios, and offers theability to optimise portfolios based not just on risk appetite, goals and taxbut also by personal preferences and values.This means retail investors, their advisers and wealth managers can betterunderstand the issues that matter most to them and address these by allocating