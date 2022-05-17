FNZ makes investment in GIST to accelerate sustainable investing globally
Boston and London (ots/PRNewswire) -
- GIST is a pioneering impact data and analytics company that provides investors
and companies with science-based, comparable and verifiable measures of
corporate impact and performance.
- FNZ's investment follows the launch of its market-leading sustainable
investment solution, FNZ Impact, which enables financial institutions to
provide their clients with hyper-personalized, transparent information around
the environmental and social impacts of investments, offering the ability to
optimise portfolios quickly and easily.
- The investment is part of a wider partnership which sees GIST's data
integrated within FNZ Impact, adding to the world leading ESG data currently
available within the solution.
- The partnership builds on the companies' shared ambition to open-up wealth by
making sustainability data more accessible and transparent so that investors
can invest in the things they care about, on their own terms.
FNZ, the leading global wealth management platform, today announced that it has
made a strategic investment in GIST, the pioneering impact data and analytics
company that provides investors and companies with quantitative, comparable, and
verifiable measures of corporate impact and performance across all four
capitals: natural, human, social, and produced.
As well as supporting GIST's rapid growth and mission, FNZ's investment will
build on the existing collaboration between the two companies and forms part of
a wider partnership which sees GIST's sustainability data integrated into its
market-leading sustainable investment solution, FNZ Impact. The integration
builds on the world leading ESG data currently available within FNZ Impact and
accelerates the companies shared ambition to open-up wealth by making
sustainability data more accessible and transparent so that investors can invest
in the things they care about, on their own terms.
FNZ Impact, a solution integrated into the wider FNZ wealth management platform,
which supports over 650 of the world's leading financial institutions and 8,000
wealth management firms in 21 countries, helps financial institutions to provide
their clients with hyper-personalized, transparent information around the
environmental and social impacts of investment portfolios, and offers the
ability to optimise portfolios based not just on risk appetite, goals and tax
but also by personal preferences and values.
This means retail investors, their advisers and wealth managers can better
understand the issues that matter most to them and address these by allocating
