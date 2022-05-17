checkAd

FNZ makes investment in GIST to accelerate sustainable investing globally

Boston and London (ots/PRNewswire) -

- GIST is a pioneering impact data and analytics company that provides investors
and companies with science-based, comparable and verifiable measures of
corporate impact and performance.
- FNZ's investment follows the launch of its market-leading sustainable
investment solution, FNZ Impact, which enables financial institutions to
provide their clients with hyper-personalized, transparent information around
the environmental and social impacts of investments, offering the ability to
optimise portfolios quickly and easily.
- The investment is part of a wider partnership which sees GIST's data
integrated within FNZ Impact, adding to the world leading ESG data currently
available within the solution.
- The partnership builds on the companies' shared ambition to open-up wealth by
making sustainability data more accessible and transparent so that investors
can invest in the things they care about, on their own terms.

FNZ, the leading global wealth management platform, today announced that it has
made a strategic investment in GIST, the pioneering impact data and analytics
company that provides investors and companies with quantitative, comparable, and
verifiable measures of corporate impact and performance across all four
capitals: natural, human, social, and produced.

As well as supporting GIST's rapid growth and mission, FNZ's investment will
build on the existing collaboration between the two companies and forms part of
a wider partnership which sees GIST's sustainability data integrated into its
market-leading sustainable investment solution, FNZ Impact. The integration
builds on the world leading ESG data currently available within FNZ Impact and
accelerates the companies shared ambition to open-up wealth by making
sustainability data more accessible and transparent so that investors can invest
in the things they care about, on their own terms.

FNZ Impact, a solution integrated into the wider FNZ wealth management platform,
which supports over 650 of the world's leading financial institutions and 8,000
wealth management firms in 21 countries, helps financial institutions to provide
their clients with hyper-personalized, transparent information around the
environmental and social impacts of investment portfolios, and offers the
ability to optimise portfolios based not just on risk appetite, goals and tax
but also by personal preferences and values.

This means retail investors, their advisers and wealth managers can better
understand the issues that matter most to them and address these by allocating
Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  23   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

FNZ makes investment in GIST to accelerate sustainable investing globally - GIST is a pioneering impact data and analytics company that provides investors and companies with science-based, comparable and verifiable measures of corporate impact and performance. - FNZ's investment follows the launch of its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BELKIN Vision's Eagle(TM) Receives CE Mark under MDR
Grüner Wasserstoff als Schlüssel für chemische Industrie: Covestro wird Stiftungsmitglied von H2Global
Schön auf die BaFin hören / Kommentar zur Qualität der Neobroker von Björn ...
Zensus 2022: Start der Befragungen
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
Mit Enginius startet die Zukunft des klimaneutralen Lastverkehrs (FOTO)
Bijou Brigitte continúa su expansión en el Sur de Europa (FOTO)
Bijou Brigitte continua a expansão no Sul da Europa (FOTO)
Offen für Kooperationen: Open Access als ein Baustein für den erfolgreichen Betrieb von Glasfasernetzen in immer mehr ...
Internationales Wiener Motorensymposium 2022
Titel
Fairer Handel heißt Gerechtigkeit für alle - globale Lieferketten für ...
SNIPES enters a new market by acquiring the Croatian retailer "Shooster" (FOTO)
Exzellenz im Mittelstand: 24 Unternehmen erhalten Best Managed Companies Award 2022
Krieg treibt den Goldpreis nach oben
VC-Geschäftsklima bricht ein - hohe Unsicherheit durch Zinswende und Krieg
NTT DATA Business Solutions AG Receives 2022 SAP® Pinnacle Award and is Named a Finalist in ...
Goldi Solar launches HELOC Pro at Intersolar Europe 2022 (FOTO)
Filterlex Medical Successfully Completes First-In-Human Study for CAPTIS® Full-Body Embolic ...
Viele überschätzen die Kosten für die private Pflegevorsorge
Am 12. Mai ist Welt ME/CFS-Tag -
Titel
Fairer Handel heißt Gerechtigkeit für alle - globale Lieferketten für ...
Industrielles Internet der Dinge: PwC Deutschland erweitert Ökosystem durch Beteiligung an PerfectPattern GmbH
FUJI EUROPE CORPORATION expands activities in UK and Ireland
NOVALIQ PRESENTS DATA FROM SECOND PHASE 3 TRIAL OF INVESTIGATIONAL TREATMENT CYCLASOL® (0.1% ...
Priority Software Acquires Softsolutions, A Leading Provider of ERP-Based Web Portals and Mobile ...
Saudia Cargo and Cainiao's Partnership Solidifies as the E-commerce Industry Continues to Grow ...
SNIPES enters a new market by acquiring the Croatian retailer "Shooster" (FOTO)
Hack Your Closet speeds up shipments by 300% with nShift
Web3 Solidity Engine, tEVM 2.0 - Ahead of Schedule
Neues Mietkonzept City Pop startet in Berlin Friedrichshain mit 176 Appartements
Titel
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited/ Beendigung von Rechtsstreitigkeiten
Kunst- und Technologie-Innovator 4ARTechnologies vervollständigt sein einzigartiges ...
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG (DVAG) auf dem Siegertreppchen / DVAG als bester ...
VeChainThor: Die überlegene Plattform, um die entstehenden NFT-Chancen zu nutzen
NORMA nimmt bayerisches HOPFENSEER Hell-Bier deutschlandweit ins Sortiment auf / Bayerischer ...
Sardinien - Waldbrände und Covid verunsichern Urlauber
Postbank Wohnatlas 2022 / Immobilienpreise fliegen 2021 zu neuen Höhen (FOTO)