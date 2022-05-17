checkAd

Myles Peacock Appointed Worldwide CEO of Investis Digital

London and New York

Investis Digital (https://www.investisdigital.com/) , a leading global digital
communications company, announced today that Myles Peacock has been appointed
worldwide chief executive officer, effective immediately. In his role, Peacock
will focus on driving the global executive team's strategic vision, client
service and performance offerings to support the evolving needs of its clients
and the market.

Peacock is a proven innovator and visionary leader with more than 20 years of
marketing communications experience living and working across Asia, Europe and
North America. An Omnicom veteran, he most recently served as global CEO of
CreativeDrive, where he built the company into one of the largest global content
creation and production studio networks. Under his leadership, CreativeDrive
gained industry recognition as a new business model that challenged the
advertising agency status quo with an innovative approach to content ideation,
creation and production. The company was acquired by Accenture Interactive in
August 2020 to bolster the company's content expertise at scale.

This appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Investis Digital as it looks
to further deepen its technology-driven digital services and solutions across
specialty practice areas in corporate communications, investor relations, life
sciences, talent acquisition
https://newsdirect.com/news/investis-digital-announces-strategic-hires-367074547
and broader marketing services to help drive measurable business performance for
its more than 1,400 global client partners. The company's client roster includes
Vodafone, Russell Athletic, Rolls-Royce and many more.

Peacock said, "I simply could not be more excited to join Investis Digital,
which has been on a remarkable journey of constant reinvention, having grown
internationally both organically and via numerous strategic acquisitions.
Investis Digital has a unique opportunity as a market maker with Connected
Content(TM) to provide both existing and future clients a scaled platform that
drives accelerated growth outcomes with success measured."

Nigel Morris , chair of Investis Digital, said, "The appointment of Myles is the
result of an extensive search for a CEO who embodies Investis Digital's global
values of embracing clarity, bringing passion, innovating, and inspiring
greatness. His extensive cross-cultural knowledge and depth of understanding of
how interconnected teams work globally make him the right person to lead
Investis Digital through our next chapter of growth."

About Investis Digital

Investis Digital is a global digital communications company. Through a
proprietary approach we call Connected Content, we unite compelling
communications, intelligent digital experiences, and performance marketing to
help companies build deeper connections with audiences and drive business
performance. A unique blend of expertise, technology and "always on" service
allow clients to trust that their digital footprint and brand reputation is
secure and protected 24/7 by our dedicated team of 600 digital experts across 9
global offices. To learn more, please visit www.InvestisDigital.com
(http://www.investisdigital.com/)

Contact Details

Investis Digital

Kristen Kalupski

+1 312-933-6714

mailto:kristen.kalupski@investisdigital.com

Company Website

https://www.investisdigital.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/myles-peacock
-appointed-worldwide-ceo-of-investis-digital-316666863

2022 News Direct Corp.

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152041/5224308
OTS: News Direct



Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
