Myles Peacock Appointed Worldwide CEO of Investis Digital

London and New York (ots) - --News Direct--



Investis Digital (https://www.investisdigital.com/) , a leading global digital

communications company, announced today that Myles Peacock has been appointed

worldwide chief executive officer, effective immediately. In his role, Peacock

will focus on driving the global executive team's strategic vision, client

service and performance offerings to support the evolving needs of its clients

and the market.



Peacock is a proven innovator and visionary leader with more than 20 years of

marketing communications experience living and working across Asia, Europe and

North America. An Omnicom veteran, he most recently served as global CEO of

CreativeDrive, where he built the company into one of the largest global content

creation and production studio networks. Under his leadership, CreativeDrive

gained industry recognition as a new business model that challenged the

advertising agency status quo with an innovative approach to content ideation,

creation and production. The company was acquired by Accenture Interactive in

August 2020 to bolster the company's content expertise at scale.



