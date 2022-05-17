Telos Offers Fast-Tracked Grants To Support Terra Developers
The Telos community offers its sympathy and full support to Terra
(https://www.terra.money/) developers for the hardships endured during this
tumultuous period. In light of this, Telos welcomes all Terra dApps to join the
12 million TLOS Ignite grant and ventures program.
The team will fast-track applications from Terra dApps seeking refuge with
investments, marketing support, and technical assistance. Terra developers are
encouraged to communicate with Telos' team via Discord, Telegram, or apply for a
grant directly through the following link: https://ignite.telos.net
"We feel for the talented teams and projects that have fallen victim to the
collapse of Terra. We know many of you are long-term builders of the Web 3
future, and for those that are looking for a blockchain that shares your
long-term vision, you will find an amazing home at Telos."
AJ Dinger, Telos Head of Business Development
If the abundance of congested, pausing, and, more recently, failing blockchain
networks has taught us anything, it's that dApp developers must choose wisely
when finding a home to deploy their dApps. The Telos Mainnet has been live with
zero downtime since 2018, can finalize a billion transactions per day with zero
carbon footprint, and is home to the world's most robust EVM. We look forward to
working with LUNA developers to help foster uncharted growth with the support of
our team and a purely grassroots community.
About Telos
Live since 2018, Telos Blockchain (https://www.telos.net/) (ticker: TLOS) is a
third-generation smart contract platform that offers compatibility with
Solidity, Vyper, and Native C++ smart contracts. Telos provides full
EVM/Solidity support with fixed low-cost gas fees and no front running and, more
uniquely, offers a path to fee-less transactions via its robust native C++ smart
contract support. Even while operating as a Net Zero Blockchain, Telos still
sustainably supports hundreds of millions of transactions per day, produces
blocks in 0.5 second intervals (on a first-in-first-out basis, eliminating front
running on the network), and securely validates transactions via a credibly
neutral and globally decentralized block producer network. As a result, the
Telos blockchain has the throughput needed to facilitate and scale the thriving
Metaverse / Web 3.0 landscape better than any other blockchain in existence. Its
performance is unrivaled in the industry and was purpose-built to offer speed,
scalability, cost-effectiveness, credible decentralization, and end-user
fairness. Telos harnesses its power by utilizing tight C++ on the frontend and a
custom WASM runtime environment on the backend.
About The Foundation
The Telos Foundation is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization established as a
promotional and funding body to advance the Telos Blockchain Network and provide
support to network applications.
