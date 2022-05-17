Telos Offers Fast-Tracked Grants To Support Terra Developers

New York, New York (ots) - --News Direct--



The Telos community offers its sympathy and full support to Terra

(https://www.terra.money/) developers for the hardships endured during this

tumultuous period. In light of this, Telos welcomes all Terra dApps to join the

12 million TLOS Ignite grant and ventures program.



The team will fast-track applications from Terra dApps seeking refuge with

investments, marketing support, and technical assistance. Terra developers are

encouraged to communicate with Telos' team via Discord, Telegram, or apply for a

grant directly through the following link: https://ignite.telos.net





"We feel for the talented teams and projects that have fallen victim to thecollapse of Terra. We know many of you are long-term builders of the Web 3future, and for those that are looking for a blockchain that shares yourlong-term vision, you will find an amazing home at Telos."AJ Dinger, Telos Head of Business DevelopmentIf the abundance of congested, pausing, and, more recently, failing blockchainnetworks has taught us anything, it's that dApp developers must choose wiselywhen finding a home to deploy their dApps. The Telos Mainnet has been live withzero downtime since 2018, can finalize a billion transactions per day with zerocarbon footprint, and is home to the world's most robust EVM. We look forward toworking with LUNA developers to help foster uncharted growth with the support ofour team and a purely grassroots community.About TelosLive since 2018, Telos Blockchain (https://www.telos.net/) (ticker: TLOS) is athird-generation smart contract platform that offers compatibility withSolidity, Vyper, and Native C++ smart contracts. Telos provides fullEVM/Solidity support with fixed low-cost gas fees and no front running and, moreuniquely, offers a path to fee-less transactions via its robust native C++ smartcontract support. Even while operating as a Net Zero Blockchain, Telos stillsustainably supports hundreds of millions of transactions per day, producesblocks in 0.5 second intervals (on a first-in-first-out basis, eliminating frontrunning on the network), and securely validates transactions via a crediblyneutral and globally decentralized block producer network. As a result, theTelos blockchain has the throughput needed to facilitate and scale the thrivingMetaverse / Web 3.0 landscape better than any other blockchain in existence. Itsperformance is unrivaled in the industry and was purpose-built to offer speed,scalability, cost-effectiveness, credible decentralization, and end-userfairness. Telos harnesses its power by utilizing tight C++ on the frontend and acustom WASM runtime environment on the backend.About The FoundationThe Telos Foundation is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization established as apromotional and funding body to advance the Telos Blockchain Network and providesupport to network applications.Contact DetailsThe Teammailto:hello@telosfoundation.ioCompany Websitehttps://www.telos.net/View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/telos-offers-fast-tracked-grants-to-support-terra-developers-3880474052022 News Direct Corp.Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152041/5224934OTS: News Direct