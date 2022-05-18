Sydney (ots/PRNewswire) - Atradius Payment Practices Barometer highlights

importance of strategic credit management in the Australian market



According to the latest edition of the Atradius Payment Practices Barometer for

Australia, high levels of unpaid debt prompt stronger credit controls among

Australian businesses as they battle it out for survival in a competitive

market.



Several major concerns for the future are spelled out by the results of the

Atradius Payment Practices Barometer Survey for Australia in what is a period of

severe economic flux. These include the prospect of rising global oil prices and

inflation, along with uncertainty about the ongoing pandemic. Fears about

geopolitical conflicts and the way supply chain disruption might affect global

trade also feature. Companies polled in Australia have significant worries about

a negative impact on profits in the coming year.





Despite this, most businesses retain a positive outlook, and they expect someimprovement in B2B payment practices during the next twelve months. Trustingcustomers to make payments may encourage sales expansion and also build loyalty.This might lengthen DSO, however, and have a negative effect on liquiditylevels.Another factor is that insolvencies are expected to increase in frequency in theback half of the year, and perhaps reach the levels last seen in 2019. Therehave already been some large insolvencies in the first quarter, and this isexpected to have some flow-on effect."The figures in the report do show signs of increasing stress," said Mark Hoppe,Managing Director Oceania. "They show unpaid trade debt is still high, with 42%of invoices overdue and 6% written off as uncollectable. Payment default risksare growing as the global economy heads towards possible recession. We expectbad debts and insolvencies to continue rising, to at least pre-Covid levels.Suppliers need to be prepared to manage this financial stress. It will beimportant to have greater market information than just their own tradingexperience."The Atradius PPB survey for Australia also found that 46% of companies said theyincreased trading on credit with B2B customers. Two important reasons were toprotect current sales from competition, and to allow B2B customers more time topay. Once again, this only underlines the crucial importance of strategic creditmanagement. The 2022 Atradius Payment Practices Barometer for Australia wasconducted in Q1 2022. The report can be downloaded from the Atradius website athttps://group.atradius.com/ (Publications section) or athttps://atradius.com.au/ (Publications section).About Atradius: Atradius is a global provider of credit insurance, surety andcollection services, with a strategic presence in over 50 countries. The creditinsurance, bond and collection products offered by Atradius protect companiesaround the world against the default risks associated with selling goods andservices on credit. Atradius is a member of Grupo Catalana Occidente (GCO.MC),one of the largest insurers in Spain and one of the largest credit insurers inthe world.