Calliditas Q1 Operating Loss SEK 208.4 Million

(PLX AI) – Calliditas Q1 sales amounted to SEK 49.7 million, whereof TARPEYO net sales amounted to SEK 18.0 million.Operating loss amounted to SEK 208.4 million and SEK 150.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, …

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer