Air France-KLM Says CMA CGM to Take up to 9% Stake in Airline
(PLX AI) – Air France-KLM and CMA CGM join forces and sign a major long-term strategic partnership in global air cargo.Air France-KLM and CMA CGM to jointly sell their air freight capacityAir France-KLM says CMA CGM has the firm intention to take up …
- (PLX AI) – Air France-KLM and CMA CGM join forces and sign a major long-term strategic partnership in global air cargo.
- Air France-KLM and CMA CGM to jointly sell their air freight capacity
- Air France-KLM says CMA CGM has the firm intention to take up to 9% of Air France-KLM’s ex-post share capital
- This investment could be made as part of the contemplated capital increase of Air France-KLM
- Air France-KLM and CMA CGM will join and exclusively operate the full-freighter aircraft capacity of the respective airlines consisting initially of a fleet of 10 full-freighter aircraft, and an additional combined 12 aircraft on order
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0