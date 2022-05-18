Better Collective Q1 Earnings in Line with Estimates
(PLX AI) – Better Collective Q1 revenue EUR 67.4 million vs. estimate EUR 68 million.Q1 adjusted EBITDA EUR 23.1 million vs. estimate EUR 23 millionQ1 organic growth 44%Q1 adjusted EBITDA margin 34%Record financial performance in the quarter driven …
- Record financial performance in the quarter driven particularly by strong growth recorded across the US business, delivering 46% of group revenue in the quarter, which is 5x compared to Q1 2021, supported by the opening of New York state and the signing of a media partnership with New York Post, company says
