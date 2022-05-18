checkAd

Original-Research: Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.

Unternehmen: Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.
ISIN: CA80412L8832

Anlass der Studie:
Empfehlung: International Investment Forum
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Julien Desrosiers; Felix Haugg

Upcoming Investor Event:
Aspermont to present at digital International Investment Forum (IIF)
On May 19, the IIF International Investment Forum will take place. At this forum, Saturn Oil & Gas will also present its business model and current business development.

Presentation slot:
Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (ISIN: CA80412L8832)

01.20 pm EST (New York, Toronto time)
07.20 pm CEST (Frankfurt, Paris time)
01.20 am HKT (Hong Kong, Perth, Singapore time)

Speaker: John Jeffrey, CEO

The International Investment Forum (IIF) is a live, digital-only event that provides access to publicly traded companies from the small- and mid-cap segments around the world. Speakers on May 19, 2022 will be board members of publicly traded companies from the technology, commodities, security, medical, logistics and aerospace sectors.

The program with schedule can be found at the following link:
https://ii-forum.com/timetable-all-events/

The registration for this event is available at the following link:
https://bit.ly/3MpOJ8o

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/24183.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen
GBC AG
Halderstraße 27
86150 Augsburg
0821 / 241133 0
research@gbc-ag.de
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung
