Fraugster launches a new Alternative Credit Decisions solution to support BNPLs and Enterprise merchants to approve more customers without increasing credit risk

Berlin (ots/PRNewswire) - Alternative Credit Decisions gives Fraugster customers
access to AI enriched data that increases approval rates, reduces credit bureau
costs and provides industry and region specific insight

Fraugster (https://www.fraugster.com/) , an AI payment intelligence company,
today announced the launch of their latest product, Alternative Credit
Decisions, which allows Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) and Enterprise merchants to
approve more customers without increasing credit risk. There is a pressing need
for a new approach because BNPLs are reporting much higher bad debt impairment
rates (https://www.afr.com/markets/equity-markets/payments-veteran-warns-buy-now
-pay-later-faces-more-pain-in-2022-20211208-p59fqy) than credit cards. For every
$1 Bn of processing volume BNPLs write down $19.2 Mn of bad debt compared to
$270k per billion for credit cards. At the same time, millions of good customers
worldwide continue to experience service denials because BNPL providers and
e-commerce merchants are unable to accurately determine their level of risk.
This includes a significant proportion of returning shoppers who are treated as
if they are buying something online for the first time. This is happening
because credit decisions are missing important data.

Alternative Credit Decisions
(https://www.fraugster.com/products/alternative-credit-decisions) enriches BNPL
credit scoring models with over 100 attributes that give a more accurate picture
of a buyer's true credit risk. These include highly valuable data points like a
buyer's positive transaction history, account history, purchase history and
unpaid amounts. This is made possible by global network intelligence and
real-time graph networks.

Christian Mangold, Fraugster CEO, says: "Our mission is simple, we want our
customers to feel confident that they can trust the person they are approving to
repay the amount they are borrowing. The positive results we are already seeing
with trial customers make me confident that we can help the e-commerce ecosystem
approve more customers without increasing exposure to loan defaults."

Fraugster customers won't only benefit from more accurate decisions, but also
reduced costs. Currently, BNPLs and enterprise merchants broadly use credit
bureau checks to increase their confidence in an approval decision and pay a fee
for each check. Alternative Credit Decisions reduces the need for these checks
altogether to save costs and improve accuracy. The product also helps customers
rationalise other third party data vendor costs.

To find out more about Alternative Credit Decisions please visit:
https://www.fraugster.com/products/alternative-credit-decisions .

About Fraugster

Fraugster is a Berlin based payment intelligence company. Fraugster enables the
world's leading merchants, global payment companies like Worldline and Ratepay
to intelligently manage the impact of fraud to minimize the costs of fraud,
maximize revenue and improve customer experience. Fraugster has developed one of
the most accurate AI compliance, risk and fraud management and revenue uplift
platforms in the market and is backed by leading deeptech investors Earlybird,
Speedinvest, CommerzVentures and Munich Re Ventures. Further information can be
found at https://www.fraugster.com/ .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1612103/Fraugster_Services_GmbH_logo.jpg

For further information, please contact: mailto:pr@fraugster.com

Contact:

+49 (0)30 555794810

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/158576/5225085
OTS: Fraugster Services GmbH



