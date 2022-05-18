Fraugster launches a new Alternative Credit Decisions solution to support BNPLs and Enterprise merchants to approve more customers without increasing credit risk

Berlin (ots/PRNewswire) - Alternative Credit Decisions gives Fraugster customers

access to AI enriched data that increases approval rates, reduces credit bureau

costs and provides industry and region specific insight



Fraugster (https://www.fraugster.com/) , an AI payment intelligence company,

today announced the launch of their latest product, Alternative Credit

Decisions, which allows Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) and Enterprise merchants to

approve more customers without increasing credit risk. There is a pressing need

for a new approach because BNPLs are reporting much higher bad debt impairment

rates (https://www.afr.com/markets/equity-markets/payments-veteran-warns-buy-now

-pay-later-faces-more-pain-in-2022-20211208-p59fqy) than credit cards. For every

$1 Bn of processing volume BNPLs write down $19.2 Mn of bad debt compared to

$270k per billion for credit cards. At the same time, millions of good customers

worldwide continue to experience service denials because BNPL providers and

e-commerce merchants are unable to accurately determine their level of risk.

This includes a significant proportion of returning shoppers who are treated as

if they are buying something online for the first time. This is happening

because credit decisions are missing important data.



