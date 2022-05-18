Rockwool Q1 Earnings Beat Expectations; Shares Rise
(PLX AI) – Rockwool Q1 sales EUR 924 million vs. estimate EUR 815 million.Q1 EBIT EUR 102 million vs. estimate EUR 84 millionOutlook FY revenue growth 20-25%Outlook FY EBIT margin 13%High demand and sales price increases drove double-digit revenue …
- (PLX AI) – Rockwool Q1 sales EUR 924 million vs. estimate EUR 815 million.
- Q1 EBIT EUR 102 million vs. estimate EUR 84 million
- Outlook FY revenue growth 20-25%
- Outlook FY EBIT margin 13%
- High demand and sales price increases drove double-digit revenue growth across almost all business units, CEO says
- We expect to restore margins in the coming quarters: CEO
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0