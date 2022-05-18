Nagarro, Soravia, and Google Cloud partner to shape the future of real estate

Vienna (ots/PRNewswire) - The partnership aims at driving digital transformation

of the real estate industry.



Nagarro, a global digital engineering leader, has announced today that it has

partnered with Soravia, one of the leading real estate groups in Austria and

Germany, and Google Cloud, to revolutionize the real estate industry of the

future. With this innovation and technology partnership, the construction of

smartly interconnected, energy-neutral cities as well as smart, innovative

services for customers and investors is expected to scale up exponentially in

the coming years.



With its proven expertise in smart technologies like artificial intelligence and

machine learning, Nagarro is responsible for the strategy and end-to-end

technology solution. Soravia will be leveraging its years of experience in

sustainable project development and expertise in all lifecycle phases of real

estate. Google Cloud will be bringing in its proven know-how in data analytics,

artificial intelligence and machine learning, connectivity, and Internet of

Things (IoT) products.



