Nagarro, Soravia, and Google Cloud partner to shape the future of real estate

Vienna (ots/PRNewswire) - The partnership aims at driving digital transformation
of the real estate industry.

Nagarro, a global digital engineering leader, has announced today that it has
partnered with Soravia, one of the leading real estate groups in Austria and
Germany, and Google Cloud, to revolutionize the real estate industry of the
future. With this innovation and technology partnership, the construction of
smartly interconnected, energy-neutral cities as well as smart, innovative
services for customers and investors is expected to scale up exponentially in
the coming years.

With its proven expertise in smart technologies like artificial intelligence and
machine learning, Nagarro is responsible for the strategy and end-to-end
technology solution. Soravia will be leveraging its years of experience in
sustainable project development and expertise in all lifecycle phases of real
estate. Google Cloud will be bringing in its proven know-how in data analytics,
artificial intelligence and machine learning, connectivity, and Internet of
Things (IoT) products.

In the upcoming months and years, the focus will be on digital innovations for
smart building, investment, and property and facility management. In the first
phase of the project, digital interfaces will be created that offer completely
new interaction possibilities for customers and investors. The goal is to
significantly increase customer experience and performance through
state-of-the-art cloud technology and intelligent data analysis as a
prerequisite for further development of services.

Strong partners for future solutions

Paul Haberfellner, Managing Director at Nagarro, said, "Through artificial
intelligence and machine learning, smart buildings are constantly adapting to
the needs of their users. This optimizes their operation and creates economic
and ecological benefits. The basis for this is the analysis and interpretation
of data, a core strength of Nagarro. As part of the partnership, we are working
on the strategy and comprehensive solutions to further develop and use the
technology in practice."

"Digitalization offers enormous development potential for the real estate
industry - economically, socially and ecologically. As a group, we have been
involved with digital aspects of project development for many years. By
combining the expertise of SORAVIA and global technology leaders such as Google
Cloud and Nagarro, we will drive the transformation of the real estate industry
even further in the coming years. We believe in a greener future with
sustainable living spaces through innovative technology solutions," said Erwin
Soravia, CEO of SORAVIA.

He also added that in doing so, the three organizations are united by a
