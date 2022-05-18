Under Armour CEO Steps Down; COO Takes Interim Role
(PLX AI) – Under Armour says Patrik Frisk will step down as President and Chief Executive Officer effective June 1. Colin Browne, the company's Chief Operating Officer (COO), named as interim President and CEO until a permanent replacement is found
