The ICOA Fund is Officially Live
Las Vegas (ots/PRNewswire) - The Bitcoin-multiplying fund for crypto-bullish
investors is now open for trading
ICOA Inc. (OTC PINK: ICOA), a publicly-traded Nevada-based company that acquires
exciting blockchain-driven ventures, has announced that The ICOA Fund is now
live and available for subscription.
As a Bitcoin-denominated sub-fund of a VCC structure regulated under the
Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), The ICOA Fund's principal strategy is to
identify opportunities on the volatility surface, to exploit arbitrage
opportunities in key derivatives markets, and to incorporate AI and quantitative
methodologies to scale in on promising options.
It offers unparalleled safety features like insurance coverage and underwriting
for public offering security insurance (POSI).
The fund's crypto assets are safeguarded through a hybrid infrastructure in
custody with CGCX.io, the world's first fully-insured crypto exchange. The fund
additionally utilizes a suite of security-focused tools and services provided by
Copper.co. Underpinned by multi-award-winning custody, this partnership makes it
possible for the fund to reliably and safely acquire, trade, and store
cryptocurrencies.
All investors shall be accredited investors as defined by MAS, and shall undergo
KYC/AML verification. Investment subscription contracts are also held in custody
by regulated entities, and The ICOA Fund digital assets are held in storage
secured by multi-signature verification.
The fund's philosophy is based on a maximum of 70% of investment going towards
BTC yield generating strategies, and a maximum of 30% into Market Making and
liquidity pools of carefully selected projects. The three core trading
strategies employed are Covered Call, Negative Gamma, and Volatility Trading.
More information on these can be found at https://icoa.fund/trading-strategy/.
ICOA CEO Hadria Wong comments on the launch, "The ICOA team is excited to
release The ICOA Fund to the crypto community. By combining our networks,
strengths, and visions, we know we are stronger than ever- and look forward to
pouring that fortitude back into this exciting project."
Notes to editors:
For further information, please contact pr@icoa.tech
About ICOA
ICOA is a publicly-traded Nevada-based company operating in the fintech,
blockchain, decentralized finance (DeFi), and cryptocurrency spaces through
acquisitions.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT:
This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by
terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests,"
"may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many
forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and
other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any
future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not
limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to
address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain
existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment,
the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient
capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going
concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks.
Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the
company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are
made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect
circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements
are made.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1821142/ICOA_Logo.jpg
Contact:
Clara Florey,
CEO +44(0) 7943 774236
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163207/5226098
OTS: ICOA Inc.
