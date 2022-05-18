The ICOA Fund is Officially Live

Las Vegas (ots/PRNewswire) - The Bitcoin-multiplying fund for crypto-bullish

ICOA Inc. (OTC PINK: ICOA), a publicly-traded Nevada-based company that acquires

exciting blockchain-driven ventures, has announced that The ICOA Fund is now

As a Bitcoin-denominated sub-fund of a VCC structure regulated under the

Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), The ICOA Fund's principal strategy is to

identify opportunities on the volatility surface, to exploit arbitrage

opportunities in key derivatives markets, and to incorporate AI and quantitative

It offers unparalleled safety features like insurance coverage and underwriting for public offering security insurance (POSI). The fund's crypto assets are safeguarded through a hybrid infrastructure in custody with CGCX.io, the world's first fully-insured crypto exchange. The fund additionally utilizes a suite of security-focused tools and services provided by Copper.co. Underpinned by multi-award-winning custody, this partnership makes it possible for the fund to reliably and safely acquire, trade, and store cryptocurrencies.

All investors shall be accredited investors as defined by MAS, and shall undergo KYC/AML verification. Investment subscription contracts are also held in custody by regulated entities, and The ICOA Fund digital assets are held in storage secured by multi-signature verification.

The fund's philosophy is based on a maximum of 70% of investment going towards BTC yield generating strategies, and a maximum of 30% into Market Making and liquidity pools of carefully selected projects. The three core trading strategies employed are Covered Call, Negative Gamma, and Volatility Trading. More information on these can be found at https://icoa.fund/trading-strategy/.

ICOA CEO Hadria Wong comments on the launch, "The ICOA team is excited to release The ICOA Fund to the crypto community. By combining our networks, strengths, and visions, we know we are stronger than ever- and look forward to pouring that fortitude back into this exciting project."

About ICOA

ICOA is a publicly-traded Nevada-based company operating in the fintech, blockchain, decentralized finance (DeFi), and cryptocurrency spaces through acquisitions.