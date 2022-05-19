Julius Baer Targets Adj. Pretax Margin 28-31 Basis Points by 2025
- (PLX AI) – Julius Baer 2023-2025 targets Adjusted cost/income ratio of below 64% by 2025.
- Julius Baer targets Adjusted pre-tax margin of 28 to 31 basis points by 2025
- Julius Baer targets Over 10% annual growth in adjusted* pre-tax profit over the 2023-2025 cycle
- Julius Baer targets Adjusted return on BIS CET1 capital of at least 30% over the 2023-2025 cycle
