Dufry Reports Q1 Revenue CHF 1,118.6 Million, with 2% Organic Growth from 2019
(PLX AI) – Dufry Q1 revenue CHF 1,118.6 million, with 2% organic growth compared to Q1 2019. Dufry says over 1,960 shops were open globally by end March 2022, representing around 85% of stores and more than 90% of 2019 sales potential
