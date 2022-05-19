NFON Q1 Earnings Better Than Expected
(PLX AI) – NFON Q1 revenue EUR 20.3 million vs. estimate EUR 20 million.Q1 EBITDA EUR -400 thousand vs. estimate EUR -2.6 millionQ1 adjusted EBITDA EUR 500 thousandRecurring revenues increase by 9.2% to EUR 18.4 million
- (PLX AI) – NFON Q1 revenue EUR 20.3 million vs. estimate EUR 20 million.
- Q1 EBITDA EUR -400 thousand vs. estimate EUR -2.6 million
- Q1 adjusted EBITDA EUR 500 thousand
- Recurring revenues increase by 9.2% to EUR 18.4 million
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0