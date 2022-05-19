(PLX AI) – NFON Q1 revenue EUR 20.3 million vs. estimate EUR 20 million.Q1 EBITDA EUR -400 thousand vs. estimate EUR -2.6 millionQ1 adjusted EBITDA EUR 500 thousandRecurring revenues increase by 9.2% to EUR 18.4 million

NFON Q1 Earnings Better Than Expected

