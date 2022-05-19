checkAd

SimCorp Syas MoU with APAC Client Will Lead to Large Contract Including Dimension

(PLX AI) – SimCorp signs non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with leading investment manager and existing client in APAC.SimCorp intention being to form a new company in Australia, New Zealand, and AsiaSimCorp agreement will become a "large …

  • (PLX AI) – SimCorp signs non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with leading investment manager and existing client in APAC.
  • SimCorp intention being to form a new company in Australia, New Zealand, and Asia
  • SimCorp agreement will become a "large contract" for SimCorp’s software and services, including SimCorp Dimension, data management, cloud, investment accounting services and managed services
  • SimCorp will disclose a separate company announcement about this
PLX AI
