SimCorp Q1 Earnings Below Expectations on Revenue, EBIT; Margins Drop Significantly
(PLX AI) – SimCorp Q1 EBIT margin 13.5%, down from 21.8% last year.Q1 revenue EUR 114.7 million vs. estimate EUR 118 millionQ1 EBIT EUR 15.5 million vs. estimate EUR 24 millionSays lower EBIT was due in large part to investments in the future, …
- (PLX AI) – SimCorp Q1 EBIT margin 13.5%, down from 21.8% last year.
- Q1 revenue EUR 114.7 million vs. estimate EUR 118 million
- Q1 EBIT EUR 15.5 million vs. estimate EUR 24 million
- Says lower EBIT was due in large part to investments in the future, including investments in new SaaS operations and solutions
- Q1 orders EUR 26 million, primarily due to early renewals of two subscription agreements in North America (NA) where revenue will be recognized in Q1 2023 and in 2027, respectively
- Outlook unchanged
