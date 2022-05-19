IAG Orders 25 737-8200 and 25 737-10 Boeing Aircraft
(PLX AI) – IAG has reached agreement with Boeing to order 25 737-8200 and 25 737-10 aircraft.The aircraft will be delivered between 2023 and 2027 and can be used by any airline in the Group for fleet replacement
