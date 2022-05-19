Vienna Airport Q1 Traffic Grows to 3.7 Million Passengers; Still Half of 2019 Level
(PLX AI) – Vienna Airport Q1 revenue EUR 110.9 million.Q1 net income EUR 6.7 millionQ1 EBITDA EUR 46.3 million3.7 million passengers corresponds to about half the comparable level of 2019Guidance: about 21 million passengers expected in the …
- (PLX AI) – Vienna Airport Q1 revenue EUR 110.9 million.
- Q1 net income EUR 6.7 million
- Q1 EBITDA EUR 46.3 million
- 3.7 million passengers corresponds to about half the comparable level of 2019
- Guidance: about 21 million passengers expected in the Flughafen Wien Group and approx. 17 million at Vienna Airport as well as revenue of € 560 million, EBITDA of at least € 172 million and a consolidated net profit of at least € 20 million
- Says if passenger development exceeds expectations in the months ahead, a significant improvement of business results could take place
- A revised projection is expected no later than at the time of the half-year results
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0