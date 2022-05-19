Rockwool Falls Nearly 5% as Analysts Question Construction Cycle Strength
(PLX AI) – Rockwool shares fell nearly 5% in early trading, giving up the gains after yesterday's stellar earnings report, as analysts at Nordea maintained a hold recommendation on the stock. The strength of the construction cycle is increasingly in …
- The strength of the construction cycle is increasingly in question and may hurt the valuation until we gain further clarity on market fundamentals, Nordea said
- The analysts assign a fair value of DKK 2,000 to Rockwool shares
- The company will see an impact from a slowdown in Russia from next year, but may also see stronger ASP increases, Nordea said
