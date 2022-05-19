iMaps Capital Markets expands product portfolio with actively managed certificate for AI trading strategy
Liechtenstein (ots) - With its newly launched Exchange Traded Instrument (ETI),
iMaps Capital Markets is pursuing a trading strategy supported by artificial
intelligence in order to benefit from developments on the international currency
markets.
iMaps Capital Markets (iMaps), a brand of the European structured products
issuer iMaps ETI AG, in cooperation with Aiternativ Ltd. launched a new
exchange-traded investment product: the Aiternativ Dynamic ETI (ISIN:
DE000A3GW617). This exchange-traded instrument uses artificial intelligence in
the form of a trading algorithm to control the underlying assets in order to
generate reliable returns in the forex markets. It has recently been traded on
the Stuttgart Stock Exchange and is approved for public distribution in Germany,
Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal and Austria.
iMaps Capital Markets is pursuing a trading strategy supported by artificial
intelligence in order to benefit from developments on the international currency
markets.
iMaps Capital Markets (iMaps), a brand of the European structured products
issuer iMaps ETI AG, in cooperation with Aiternativ Ltd. launched a new
exchange-traded investment product: the Aiternativ Dynamic ETI (ISIN:
DE000A3GW617). This exchange-traded instrument uses artificial intelligence in
the form of a trading algorithm to control the underlying assets in order to
generate reliable returns in the forex markets. It has recently been traded on
the Stuttgart Stock Exchange and is approved for public distribution in Germany,
Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal and Austria.
The investment strategy represented by this innovative certificate is based on
the total return approach and thus aims to always achieve positive returns with
limited risk and to secure the profits already made. Investments are made
exclusively in contracts for difference (CFDs), i.e. derivative products, on the
foreign exchange market (FOREX). The strategy is based on an automated trading
system that identifies, evaluates and, if necessary, trades in short-term
volatility breakouts. Aiternativ Ltd. developed this system based on strict risk
management principles.
In the underlying asset of the actively managed ETI, currencies and contracts
for difference can be used for both appreciation (long positions) and
depreciation (short positions) assumptions. As a result, it enables extensive
flexibility and a return that is independent of the general stock and bond
markets.
"I am pleased that we can now add another thematicexchange traded product to our
portfolio, which is based on active currency management. Since the currency
markets hardly correlate with classic shares and bonds, interesting
diversification effects arise," explains Andreas Woelfl, founder and Chairman of
iMaps ETI AG. "The automated investment solution controlled by artificial
intelligence, in combination with the total return approach, ensures reliable
returns on the foreign exchange markets with a moderate risk profile."
"We are delighted to be listed on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange in partnership
with iMaps Capital Markets. This is an important milestone for our company and a
great step to build on our long-term vision to become a leading provider of
artificial intelligence based trading systems," said Hugo Malhoa, Head of
Business Development at Aiternativ Ltd.
About iMaps ETI AG
iMaps ETI AG is an issuer of Exchange Traded Products (ETP) in the Principality
of Liechtenstein with a focus on asset manager certificates in the form of
Actively Managed Certificates.
iMaps Capital Markets focuses on providing asset managers with the platform for
issuing Exchange Traded Instruments (ETI) as a white label solution in order to
map the respective investment strategy. The spectrum represents both ETIs on
classic investments such as shares, derivatives and funds, as well as on digital
assets as an underlying. As a subgroup of Exchange Traded Products, they are an
interesting, rapidly growing and cost-effective alternative to funds. Thanks to
the approved securities prospectus of iMaps ETI AG, there is also the
possibility of publicly offering ETIs to private investors.
For more information, visit http://www.imaps-capital.com .
About Aiternativ
Aiternativ Ltd. is a Swiss investment advisor to A.R. Suisse Financial GmbH.
Aiternativ's system uses a sophisticated automated trading tool that offers a
range of investment opportunities that help investors capitalize on the power of
compound interest. An important part of the system works through high-frequency,
low-volume (HFLV) transactions. This means that while there are potentially
hundreds of opportunities for a successful trade over the lifetime of the
investment, only a tiny percentage of the account is used for the trades with
the highest probability of success.
With the help of big data, AI and machine learning, historical performance data
from numerous data points can be used effectively to better predict future price
fluctuations and automatically react to them more effectively.
For more information, visit: http://www.aiternativ.com .
Contact:
public imaging GmbH
Goldbekplatz 3, 22303 Hamburg
Charlotte Brigitte Looß / Isabella von Köckritz
Tel.: +49 (0)40 401999-292 / -22
E-Mail: mailto:imaps@publicimaging.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/160727/5226273
OTS: iMAPS Capital Markets Group
