iMaps Capital Markets expands product portfolio with actively managed certificate for AI trading strategy

The investment strategy represented by this innovative certificate is based onthe total return approach and thus aims to always achieve positive returns withlimited risk and to secure the profits already made. Investments are madeexclusively in contracts for difference (CFDs), i.e. derivative products, on theforeign exchange market (FOREX). The strategy is based on an automated tradingsystem that identifies, evaluates and, if necessary, trades in short-termvolatility breakouts. Aiternativ Ltd. developed this system based on strict riskmanagement principles.In the underlying asset of the actively managed ETI, currencies and contractsfor difference can be used for both appreciation (long positions) anddepreciation (short positions) assumptions. As a result, it enables extensiveflexibility and a return that is independent of the general stock and bondmarkets."I am pleased that we can now add another thematicexchange traded product to ourportfolio, which is based on active currency management. Since the currencymarkets hardly correlate with classic shares and bonds, interestingdiversification effects arise," explains Andreas Woelfl, founder and Chairman ofiMaps ETI AG. "The automated investment solution controlled by artificialintelligence, in combination with the total return approach, ensures reliablereturns on the foreign exchange markets with a moderate risk profile.""We are delighted to be listed on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange in partnershipwith iMaps Capital Markets. This is an important milestone for our company and agreat step to build on our long-term vision to become a leading provider ofartificial intelligence based trading systems," said Hugo Malhoa, Head ofBusiness Development at Aiternativ Ltd.About iMaps ETI AGiMaps ETI AG is an issuer of Exchange Traded Products (ETP) in the Principalityof Liechtenstein with a focus on asset manager certificates in the form ofActively Managed Certificates.iMaps Capital Markets focuses on providing asset managers with the platform forissuing Exchange Traded Instruments (ETI) as a white label solution in order tomap the respective investment strategy. The spectrum represents both ETIs onclassic investments such as shares, derivatives and funds, as well as on digitalassets as an underlying. As a subgroup of Exchange Traded Products, they are aninteresting, rapidly growing and cost-effective alternative to funds. Thanks tothe approved securities prospectus of iMaps ETI AG, there is also thepossibility of publicly offering ETIs to private investors.For more information, visit http://www.imaps-capital.com .About AiternativAiternativ Ltd. is a Swiss investment advisor to A.R. Suisse Financial GmbH.Aiternativ's system uses a sophisticated automated trading tool that offers arange of investment opportunities that help investors capitalize on the power ofcompound interest. An important part of the system works through high-frequency,low-volume (HFLV) transactions. This means that while there are potentiallyhundreds of opportunities for a successful trade over the lifetime of theinvestment, only a tiny percentage of the account is used for the trades withthe highest probability of success.With the help of big data, AI and machine learning, historical performance datafrom numerous data points can be used effectively to better predict future pricefluctuations and automatically react to them more effectively.For more information, visit: http://www.aiternativ.com .