checkAd

iMaps Capital Markets expands product portfolio with actively managed certificate for AI trading strategy

Liechtenstein (ots) - With its newly launched Exchange Traded Instrument (ETI),
iMaps Capital Markets is pursuing a trading strategy supported by artificial
intelligence in order to benefit from developments on the international currency
markets.

iMaps Capital Markets (iMaps), a brand of the European structured products
issuer iMaps ETI AG, in cooperation with Aiternativ Ltd. launched a new
exchange-traded investment product: the Aiternativ Dynamic ETI (ISIN:
DE000A3GW617). This exchange-traded instrument uses artificial intelligence in
the form of a trading algorithm to control the underlying assets in order to
generate reliable returns in the forex markets. It has recently been traded on
the Stuttgart Stock Exchange and is approved for public distribution in Germany,
Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal and Austria.

The investment strategy represented by this innovative certificate is based on
the total return approach and thus aims to always achieve positive returns with
limited risk and to secure the profits already made. Investments are made
exclusively in contracts for difference (CFDs), i.e. derivative products, on the
foreign exchange market (FOREX). The strategy is based on an automated trading
system that identifies, evaluates and, if necessary, trades in short-term
volatility breakouts. Aiternativ Ltd. developed this system based on strict risk
management principles.

In the underlying asset of the actively managed ETI, currencies and contracts
for difference can be used for both appreciation (long positions) and
depreciation (short positions) assumptions. As a result, it enables extensive
flexibility and a return that is independent of the general stock and bond
markets.

"I am pleased that we can now add another thematicexchange traded product to our
portfolio, which is based on active currency management. Since the currency
markets hardly correlate with classic shares and bonds, interesting
diversification effects arise," explains Andreas Woelfl, founder and Chairman of
iMaps ETI AG. "The automated investment solution controlled by artificial
intelligence, in combination with the total return approach, ensures reliable
returns on the foreign exchange markets with a moderate risk profile."

"We are delighted to be listed on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange in partnership
with iMaps Capital Markets. This is an important milestone for our company and a
great step to build on our long-term vision to become a leading provider of
artificial intelligence based trading systems," said Hugo Malhoa, Head of
Business Development at Aiternativ Ltd.

About iMaps ETI AG

iMaps ETI AG is an issuer of Exchange Traded Products (ETP) in the Principality
of Liechtenstein with a focus on asset manager certificates in the form of
Actively Managed Certificates.

iMaps Capital Markets focuses on providing asset managers with the platform for
issuing Exchange Traded Instruments (ETI) as a white label solution in order to
map the respective investment strategy. The spectrum represents both ETIs on
classic investments such as shares, derivatives and funds, as well as on digital
assets as an underlying. As a subgroup of Exchange Traded Products, they are an
interesting, rapidly growing and cost-effective alternative to funds. Thanks to
the approved securities prospectus of iMaps ETI AG, there is also the
possibility of publicly offering ETIs to private investors.

For more information, visit http://www.imaps-capital.com .

About Aiternativ

Aiternativ Ltd. is a Swiss investment advisor to A.R. Suisse Financial GmbH.

Aiternativ's system uses a sophisticated automated trading tool that offers a
range of investment opportunities that help investors capitalize on the power of
compound interest. An important part of the system works through high-frequency,
low-volume (HFLV) transactions. This means that while there are potentially
hundreds of opportunities for a successful trade over the lifetime of the
investment, only a tiny percentage of the account is used for the trades with
the highest probability of success.

With the help of big data, AI and machine learning, historical performance data
from numerous data points can be used effectively to better predict future price
fluctuations and automatically react to them more effectively.

For more information, visit: http://www.aiternativ.com .

Contact:

public imaging GmbH
Goldbekplatz 3, 22303 Hamburg
Charlotte Brigitte Looß / Isabella von Köckritz
Tel.: +49 (0)40 401999-292 / -22
E-Mail: mailto:imaps@publicimaging.de

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/160727/5226273
OTS: iMAPS Capital Markets Group


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  33   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

iMaps Capital Markets expands product portfolio with actively managed certificate for AI trading strategy With its newly launched Exchange Traded Instrument (ETI), iMaps Capital Markets is pursuing a trading strategy supported by artificial intelligence in order to benefit from developments on the international currency markets. iMaps Capital Markets …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
next@acer: Acer erweitert seine umweltbewusste Vero-Produktlinie (FOTO)
Goldman Sachs-Analyst sieht Deutschland in der Energiefalle / Flüssiggas keine Alternative ...
Mastercard Economics Institute / Großer Nachholbedarf: Weltweite Buchungen von Freizeit- und Geschäftsflügen übertreffen Niveau von 2019 ...
"Selling Sunset" im realen Maklergeschäft (FOTO)
Verbräuchertäuschung mit vermeintlicher "Klimaneutralität": Deutsche Umwelthilfe geht juristisch gegen Unternehmen vor
Nagarro, Soravia, and Google Cloud partner to shape the future of real estate
next@acer: Acer frischt die Business-Notebooks der Serien TravelMate P4, TravelMate Spin P4 und TravelMate P2 ...
Meilenstein bei Virtual Advertising: Supponor liefert innerhalb einer Saison virtuelle Bandenwerbung in über 1.000 kommerziellen ...
Telefónica Tech erwirbt BE-terna und baut damit einen führenden europäischen ...
Italian Trade Agency mit 28 Winzerbetrieben erfolgreich auf der ProWein 2022 (FOTO)
Titel
Fairer Handel heißt Gerechtigkeit für alle - globale Lieferketten für ...
Auch Adler-Group-Tochter Consus Real Estate in schweren Turbulenzen / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet ...
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
Exzellenz im Mittelstand: 24 Unternehmen erhalten Best Managed Companies Award 2022
Krieg treibt den Goldpreis nach oben
Fit für die Fabrik der Zukunft: Ford präsentiert technische Innovationen bei den "TechDays" in Köln (FOTO)
Myles Peacock Appointed Worldwide CEO of Investis Digital
Viele überschätzen die Kosten für die private Pflegevorsorge
Mit Enginius startet die Zukunft des klimaneutralen Lastverkehrs (FOTO)
Auto-Abo-Plattform ViveLaCar bietet neues Angebot: Gebrauchtwagen-Verkauf ohne lästige Verhandlungen und vollständig digital (FOTO)
Titel
Fairer Handel heißt Gerechtigkeit für alle - globale Lieferketten für ...
Industrielles Internet der Dinge: PwC Deutschland erweitert Ökosystem durch Beteiligung an PerfectPattern GmbH
FUJI EUROPE CORPORATION expands activities in UK and Ireland
Auch Adler-Group-Tochter Consus Real Estate in schweren Turbulenzen / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet ...
Priority Software Acquires Softsolutions, A Leading Provider of ERP-Based Web Portals and Mobile ...
NOVALIQ PRESENTS DATA FROM SECOND PHASE 3 TRIAL OF INVESTIGATIONAL TREATMENT CYCLASOL® (0.1% ...
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
SNIPES enters a new market by acquiring the Croatian retailer "Shooster" (FOTO)
Saudia Cargo and Cainiao's Partnership Solidifies as the E-commerce Industry Continues to Grow ...
Hack Your Closet speeds up shipments by 300% with nShift
Titel
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited/ Beendigung von Rechtsstreitigkeiten
Kunst- und Technologie-Innovator 4ARTechnologies vervollständigt sein einzigartiges ...
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG (DVAG) auf dem Siegertreppchen / DVAG als bester ...
VeChainThor: Die überlegene Plattform, um die entstehenden NFT-Chancen zu nutzen
NORMA nimmt bayerisches HOPFENSEER Hell-Bier deutschlandweit ins Sortiment auf / Bayerischer ...
Sardinien - Waldbrände und Covid verunsichern Urlauber
Postbank Wohnatlas 2022 / Immobilienpreise fliegen 2021 zu neuen Höhen (FOTO)