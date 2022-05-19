(PLX AI) – Copenhagen Airports Q1 EBITDA DKK 109 million.Q1 EBIT DKK -134 millionQ1 revenue DKK 577 millionEuropean air traffic is anticipated to improve in 2022 compared with 2021The long-haul international routes, however, continue to be severely …

Copenhagen Airports Posts Q1 EBIT Loss of DKK 134 Million as Expenses Far Exceed Revenues

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer