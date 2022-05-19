Copenhagen Airports Posts Q1 EBIT Loss of DKK 134 Million as Expenses Far Exceed Revenues
(PLX AI) – Copenhagen Airports Q1 EBITDA DKK 109 million.Q1 EBIT DKK -134 millionQ1 revenue DKK 577 millionEuropean air traffic is anticipated to improve in 2022 compared with 2021The long-haul international routes, however, continue to be severely …
- (PLX AI) – Copenhagen Airports Q1 EBITDA DKK 109 million.
- Q1 EBIT DKK -134 million
- Q1 revenue DKK 577 million
- European air traffic is anticipated to improve in 2022 compared with 2021
- The long-haul international routes, however, continue to be severely affected by restrictions and passenger hesitation although countries are slowly reopening
- Despite the current uncertainties, an improvement in year-over-year results is expected for CPH, but we are not in a position to provide detailed guidance, the company says
