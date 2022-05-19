checkAd

Zealand Pharma Says Phase 3 Dasiglucagon Trial Succeeds; Will Apply for FDA Approval This Year

(PLX AI) – Zealand Pharma Announces Positive Results from Phase 3 Trial of Dasiglucagon in Pediatric Patients with Congenital Hyperinsulinism (CHI)Zealand Pharma says Dasiglucagon met the primary endpoint with statistical significance - reducing the …

  • (PLX AI) – Zealand Pharma Announces Positive Results from Phase 3 Trial of Dasiglucagon in Pediatric Patients with Congenital Hyperinsulinism (CHI)
  • Zealand Pharma says Dasiglucagon met the primary endpoint with statistical significance - reducing the requirement for intravenous glucose by 55% compared to placebo in this pediatric patient population (ages 7 days to 12 months) when compared to placebo
  • Dasiglucagon treatment was assessed as well-tolerated in this study and 11 out of 12 patients are continuing into the long-term safety extension study
  • These data, together with data from a previously reported Phase 3 study in older children with CHI, are expected to form the basis of a new drug application (NDA) for dasiglucagon treatment in the management of CHI, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
  • Submission is anticipated by end of 2022


