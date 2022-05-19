New Partnership for Yanfeng's Safety Business in Europe / Yanfeng and ARC Automotive form Joint Venture for Inflator Devices (FOTO)

Neuss, Germany (ots) - Yanfeng, a leading global automotive supplier, and the

American based company ARC Automotive, a global manufacturer that offers a full

program of inflation systems for vehicle airbags, announced the formation of a

new joint venture for the production of airbag inflatorsfor airbag applications

today.



The collaboration is comprised of hybrid airbag inflator technologies. It

intends to develop, produce and commercializeautomotive airbag applications and

will primarily serve the European market, but expand quickly over time to become

a global partnership. The partnership includes plant and state-of-the-art

equipment and production lines from ARC Automotive in Skopje, Macedonia.





"Inflator development and production are strategically important for Yanfeng,and with ARC we have a reliable partner that will allow us to grow togetherleveraging the obvious synergies from both companies. With this partnership wecan provide a full complement of inflator products for all airbag applicationsincluding driver, passenger, side curtain, and knee airbags. By combining ourexpertise, we can accelerate development activities, providing advantages forour customers along the entire value chain, tailored to their needs," said MikeHague, Vice President and General Manager of Yanfeng Safety Systems in Europeand North America."With Yanfeng as a strong partner we can expand our activities in the automotiveindustry and focus on bringing our airbag inflators into vehicle segments forall customers and markets around the world," said Alex Qin, CEO ARC AutomotiveInc.About Yanfeng Yanfeng is a leading global automotive supplier, focusing oninterior, exterior, seating, cockpit electronics and passive safety. Yanfeng hasmore than 240 locations and approximately 55,000 employees worldwide. Thetechnical team of 4,200 experts is located at 10 R&D centers and other regionaloffices, with complete capabilities including engineering & softwaredevelopment, design and user experience, and test validation. Focusing on smartcabin and lightweight technology, Yanfeng supports automakers to explore futuremobile spaces and provide leading cabin solutions. For more information, pleasevisit http://www.yfai.com or http://www.yanfeng.com .About ARC ARC Automotive Inc. is a global manufacturer that produces a fullcomplement of inflators for automotive airbag applications (driver, passenger,side, head, knee, seat, seatbelt, and curtain). With nearly 70 years of designexpertise in inflator technology, ARC Automotive is committed to providingcustomers innovative, high quality products and services. For more information,please visit http://www.arcautomotive.com .Contact:Yanfeng InternationalJagenbergstraße 141468 NeussGermanyAstrid SchafmeisterTel.: +49 2131 609-3028E-Mail: mailto:astrid.schafmeister@yanfeng.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/117551/5226846OTS: Yanfeng