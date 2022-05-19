New Partnership for Yanfeng's Safety Business in Europe / Yanfeng and ARC Automotive form Joint Venture for Inflator Devices (FOTO)
Neuss, Germany (ots) - Yanfeng, a leading global automotive supplier, and the
American based company ARC Automotive, a global manufacturer that offers a full
program of inflation systems for vehicle airbags, announced the formation of a
new joint venture for the production of airbag inflatorsfor airbag applications
today.
The collaboration is comprised of hybrid airbag inflator technologies. It
intends to develop, produce and commercializeautomotive airbag applications and
will primarily serve the European market, but expand quickly over time to become
a global partnership. The partnership includes plant and state-of-the-art
equipment and production lines from ARC Automotive in Skopje, Macedonia.
"Inflator development and production are strategically important for Yanfeng,
and with ARC we have a reliable partner that will allow us to grow together
leveraging the obvious synergies from both companies. With this partnership we
can provide a full complement of inflator products for all airbag applications
including driver, passenger, side curtain, and knee airbags. By combining our
expertise, we can accelerate development activities, providing advantages for
our customers along the entire value chain, tailored to their needs," said Mike
Hague, Vice President and General Manager of Yanfeng Safety Systems in Europe
and North America.
"With Yanfeng as a strong partner we can expand our activities in the automotive
industry and focus on bringing our airbag inflators into vehicle segments for
all customers and markets around the world," said Alex Qin, CEO ARC Automotive
Inc.
About Yanfeng Yanfeng is a leading global automotive supplier, focusing on
interior, exterior, seating, cockpit electronics and passive safety. Yanfeng has
more than 240 locations and approximately 55,000 employees worldwide. The
technical team of 4,200 experts is located at 10 R&D centers and other regional
offices, with complete capabilities including engineering & software
development, design and user experience, and test validation. Focusing on smart
cabin and lightweight technology, Yanfeng supports automakers to explore future
mobile spaces and provide leading cabin solutions. For more information, please
visit http://www.yfai.com or http://www.yanfeng.com .
About ARC ARC Automotive Inc. is a global manufacturer that produces a full
complement of inflators for automotive airbag applications (driver, passenger,
side, head, knee, seat, seatbelt, and curtain). With nearly 70 years of design
expertise in inflator technology, ARC Automotive is committed to providing
customers innovative, high quality products and services. For more information,
please visit http://www.arcautomotive.com .
Contact:
Yanfeng International
Jagenbergstraße 1
41468 Neuss
Germany
Astrid Schafmeister
Tel.: +49 2131 609-3028
E-Mail: mailto:astrid.schafmeister@yanfeng.com
