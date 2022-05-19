EDF Targets Hinkley Point C Unit 1 Electricity Generation for June 2027
(PLX AI) – EDF says Hinkley Point C start of electricity generation for Unit 1 is targeted for June 2027.EDF Hinkley Point C risk of further delay of the two units is assessed at 15 monthsEDF Hinkley Point C project completion costs are now …
- (PLX AI) – EDF says Hinkley Point C start of electricity generation for Unit 1 is targeted for June 2027.
- EDF Hinkley Point C risk of further delay of the two units is assessed at 15 months
- EDF Hinkley Point C project completion costs are now estimated in the range of £25Bn to £26Bn
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0