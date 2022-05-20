Rockwool Jumps 7% After BofA Upgrades on Valuation, Pricing Momentum
(PLX AI) – Rockwool shares soared nearly 7% after Bank of America upgraded the stock to neutral from underperform. Price target raised to DKK 2,200 from DKK 2,000Rockwool has positive price momentum and increasing confidence in its margin targets, …
- Price target raised to DKK 2,200 from DKK 2,000
- Rockwool has positive price momentum and increasing confidence in its margin targets, BofA analysts said
- The company has a valuation at the lower end of its historical range, while in the medium term volumes should be supported by Europe's drive for energy efficiency: BofA
