Bavarian Nordic Surges Another 22% as Monkeypox Vaccine Could Be Game Changer, Danske Says
(PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic shares rose another 22% in the wake of the monkeypox outbreak, as the company has the only FDA approved vaccine for the disease. It could be a game changer for the company, analysts at Danske Bank said, raising their price …
- (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic shares rose another 22% in the wake of the monkeypox outbreak, as the company has the only FDA approved vaccine for the disease.
- It could be a game changer for the company, analysts at Danske Bank said, raising their price target on the stock to DKK 300 from DKK 250 and reiterating a buy recommendation
- Bavarian Nordic said yestearday it secured a contract with an unnamed European country to supply a vaccine in response to new cases of monkeypox
- In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, governments remain in high alert and will act much faster to secure vaccine stockpiles for their populations, Danske analysts said
- If Bavarian can meet immediate demand for the vaccine, it could have a significant impact on the P&L: Danske
