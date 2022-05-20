checkAd

Bavarian Nordic Surges Another 22% as Monkeypox Vaccine Could Be Game Changer, Danske Says

(PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic shares rose another 22% in the wake of the monkeypox outbreak, as the company has the only FDA approved vaccine for the disease. It could be a game changer for the company, analysts at Danske Bank said, raising their price …

  • (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic shares rose another 22% in the wake of the monkeypox outbreak, as the company has the only FDA approved vaccine for the disease.
  • It could be a game changer for the company, analysts at Danske Bank said, raising their price target on the stock to DKK 300 from DKK 250 and reiterating a buy recommendation
  • Bavarian Nordic said yestearday it secured a contract with an unnamed European country to supply a vaccine in response to new cases of monkeypox
  • In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, governments remain in high alert and will act much faster to secure vaccine stockpiles for their populations, Danske analysts said
  • If Bavarian can meet immediate demand for the vaccine, it could have a significant impact on the P&L: Danske


