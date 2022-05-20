Siemens Sells Commercial Vehicles Business to Meritor for Enterprise Value EUR 190 Million
(PLX AI) – Siemens continues portfolio optimization as a focused technology companyDivestment of Commercial Vehicles business to Meritor agreed at enterprise value EUR 190 millionClosing by end of year
