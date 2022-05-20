Retention Cloud Leader CleverTap Acquires Leanplum (FOTO)
Mountain View, Calif, & Mumbai, India (ots) - New combined entity to
significantly accelerate user engagement and retention capabilities for digital
brands globally
cloud, today announced it has signed definitive agreements to fully acquire San
multi-channel customer engagement platform, for an undisclosed amount.
This acquisition will make CleverTap a truly global company with development
centers and customer-facing and success teams across North America, Europe,
Latin America, India, South East Asia and the Middle East. Combining the product
stack of the two organizations, this acquisition will enhance CleverTap's
capabilities and take its total customer base to over 1200 customers in more
than 100 countries around the world. The deal is expected to close in Q2 of
2022.
Together CleverTap and Leanplum will work with digital brands to help increase
their users' engagement, retention and lifetime value by making every user
experience hyperpersonalized, relevant and contextual at scale in real time. As
more businesses become digital-first, brands need to serve their users with
delightful moments where they are, when they want and on their preferred
channel. CleverTap and Leanplum will now bring real-time hyper-personalization,
A/B testing and increased scalability to its omnichannel engagement, analytics
and segmentation product lines. As a result, growth and marketing teams globally
will now be able to utilize the only end-to-end user engagement and retention
cloud platform, enabling them to break down user communication silos and
increase the overall lifetime value of each user.
"We are seeing a seismic shift in the marketing technology landscape," says
Sunil Thomas, CleverTap Co-founder and Executive Chairman. "Users today demand
to be treated as individuals, and this has forced brands to change how they
engage with them. CleverTap and Leanplum have both purposely built for a
