Retention Cloud Leader CleverTap Acquires Leanplum (FOTO)

Mountain View, Calif, & Mumbai, India (ots) - New combined entity to

significantly accelerate user engagement and retention capabilities for digital

brands globally



multi-channel customer engagement platform, for an undisclosed amount.





This acquisition will make CleverTap a truly global company with developmentcenters and customer-facing and success teams across North America, Europe,Latin America, India, South East Asia and the Middle East. Combining the productstack of the two organizations, this acquisition will enhance CleverTap'scapabilities and take its total customer base to over 1200 customers in morethan 100 countries around the world. The deal is expected to close in Q2 of2022.Together CleverTap and Leanplum will work with digital brands to help increasetheir users' engagement, retention and lifetime value by making every userexperience hyperpersonalized, relevant and contextual at scale in real time. Asmore businesses become digital-first, brands need to serve their users withdelightful moments where they are, when they want and on their preferredchannel. CleverTap and Leanplum will now bring real-time hyper-personalization,A/B testing and increased scalability to its omnichannel engagement, analyticsand segmentation product lines. As a result, growth and marketing teams globallywill now be able to utilize the only end-to-end user engagement and retentioncloud platform, enabling them to break down user communication silos andincrease the overall lifetime value of each user."We are seeing a seismic shift in the marketing technology landscape," saysSunil Thomas, CleverTap Co-founder and Executive Chairman. "Users today demandto be treated as individuals, and this has forced brands to change how theyengage with them. CleverTap and Leanplum have both purposely built for a