yoummday brings experienced service and digital expert onto its Advisory Board Carola Wahl supports the company in its international expansion (FOTO)
Munich (ots) - The Munich-based technology company yoummday, a platform for
360-degree customer services, wants to grow further and position itself more
closely to the capital market. On 1 May 2022, the first member was recruited for
the newly founded Advisory Board: Carola Wahl, an experienced supervisory board
member with many years of management experience in telecommunications and
information technology, the insurance industry and retail, will support yoummday
in its further expansion in the future as chair of the advisory board.
Carola Wahl is Executive Director at ÖBAG, Deputy Chairwoman of the Supervisory
Board at Österreichische Post as well as a member of the Board of Directors of
Generali Schweiz and a member of the Advisory Board of powercloud GmbH, a B2B
SaaS platform for the energy sector. Until 2019, Carola Wahl was responsible for
strategy, innovation, data analytics, product development and marketing as a
member of the Executive Board of AXA Switzerland. Prior to her time in the Swiss
insurance industry, Carola spent twelve years at Deutsche Telekom, where she led
the retail business back to growth and built up regional infrastructure sales
for broadband and fibre connections. In previous roles at Deutsche Telekom,
Carola Wahl was responsible for transforming the service organisation into a
powerful sales channel with more than 4,000 employees.
360-degree customer services, wants to grow further and position itself more
closely to the capital market. On 1 May 2022, the first member was recruited for
the newly founded Advisory Board: Carola Wahl, an experienced supervisory board
member with many years of management experience in telecommunications and
information technology, the insurance industry and retail, will support yoummday
in its further expansion in the future as chair of the advisory board.
Carola Wahl is Executive Director at ÖBAG, Deputy Chairwoman of the Supervisory
Board at Österreichische Post as well as a member of the Board of Directors of
Generali Schweiz and a member of the Advisory Board of powercloud GmbH, a B2B
SaaS platform for the energy sector. Until 2019, Carola Wahl was responsible for
strategy, innovation, data analytics, product development and marketing as a
member of the Executive Board of AXA Switzerland. Prior to her time in the Swiss
insurance industry, Carola spent twelve years at Deutsche Telekom, where she led
the retail business back to growth and built up regional infrastructure sales
for broadband and fibre connections. In previous roles at Deutsche Telekom,
Carola Wahl was responsible for transforming the service organisation into a
powerful sales channel with more than 4,000 employees.
"We are delighted that Carola Wahl is now on board with us as Chair of the
Advisory Board," says Dr Klaus Harisch, founder and CEO of yoummday. "With her
experience in both large international corporations and young technology
companies, she successfully acts as a bridge builder between both worlds and
contributes significantly to the growth of digital business models. In addition,
she brings practical experience in sales, service and data - we couldn't have
asked for a more suitable appointment."
With the new advisory board, yoummday is preparing for the structures and
processes required for a possible future IPO. Dr Florian Heinemann, well-known
start-up investor and general partner at Project A, will also take up his work
as an advisory board member in May. Project A and Armira Growth had provided a
joint investment of 30 million euros for yoummday's growth financing in February
2022.
Carola Wahl followed the appointment to the yoummday Advisory Board with full
conviction: "I have been involved with yoummday's innovative New Work platform
for quite some time and have become a real fan. The clear advantages over
traditional call center operators and the great team inspire me. yoummday
enables the provision of a customer support or telesales team for companies of
any size and industry within a few hours."
With its platform and around 55,000 registered talents in 65 countries around
the world, yoummday offers a pure work@home model that gives companies
significantly more flexibility compared to hiring traditional call centers and
saves 90 per cent CO2 per call center agent per year. The platform matches
talents with clients who are a good fit based on their skills and requirements.
This creates an excellent collaboration that significantly increases the quality
of customer service at companies. The talents registered with yoummday also
benefit from a high degree of flexibility, as they can freely arrange their
working hours. At the same time, they earn considerably more than agents
employed in a classic call center.
yoummday.com stands for "you made my day" and is an international platform for
360-degree customer services. The company, headquartered in Munich, was founded
in spring 2016 by telegate and GoYellow founder Dr Klaus Harisch together with
his sons Pablo and Lion. More than 55,000 talents are registered on the yoummday
platform, handling customer services for companies of all sizes. yoummday
employs over 200 permanent staff at its locations in Munich, Halle an der Saale,
Berlin and Sofia.
For further information please contact:
Anja Meyer - mailto:anja@60zeilen.de - 0173/8911810
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163251/5228893
OTS: yoummday GmbH
Advisory Board," says Dr Klaus Harisch, founder and CEO of yoummday. "With her
experience in both large international corporations and young technology
companies, she successfully acts as a bridge builder between both worlds and
contributes significantly to the growth of digital business models. In addition,
she brings practical experience in sales, service and data - we couldn't have
asked for a more suitable appointment."
With the new advisory board, yoummday is preparing for the structures and
processes required for a possible future IPO. Dr Florian Heinemann, well-known
start-up investor and general partner at Project A, will also take up his work
as an advisory board member in May. Project A and Armira Growth had provided a
joint investment of 30 million euros for yoummday's growth financing in February
2022.
Carola Wahl followed the appointment to the yoummday Advisory Board with full
conviction: "I have been involved with yoummday's innovative New Work platform
for quite some time and have become a real fan. The clear advantages over
traditional call center operators and the great team inspire me. yoummday
enables the provision of a customer support or telesales team for companies of
any size and industry within a few hours."
With its platform and around 55,000 registered talents in 65 countries around
the world, yoummday offers a pure work@home model that gives companies
significantly more flexibility compared to hiring traditional call centers and
saves 90 per cent CO2 per call center agent per year. The platform matches
talents with clients who are a good fit based on their skills and requirements.
This creates an excellent collaboration that significantly increases the quality
of customer service at companies. The talents registered with yoummday also
benefit from a high degree of flexibility, as they can freely arrange their
working hours. At the same time, they earn considerably more than agents
employed in a classic call center.
yoummday.com stands for "you made my day" and is an international platform for
360-degree customer services. The company, headquartered in Munich, was founded
in spring 2016 by telegate and GoYellow founder Dr Klaus Harisch together with
his sons Pablo and Lion. More than 55,000 talents are registered on the yoummday
platform, handling customer services for companies of all sizes. yoummday
employs over 200 permanent staff at its locations in Munich, Halle an der Saale,
Berlin and Sofia.
For further information please contact:
Anja Meyer - mailto:anja@60zeilen.de - 0173/8911810
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163251/5228893
OTS: yoummday GmbH
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 31 | 0 |