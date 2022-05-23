yoummday brings experienced service and digital expert onto its Advisory Board Carola Wahl supports the company in its international expansion (FOTO)

Munich (ots) - The Munich-based technology company yoummday, a platform for

360-degree customer services, wants to grow further and position itself more

closely to the capital market. On 1 May 2022, the first member was recruited for

the newly founded Advisory Board: Carola Wahl, an experienced supervisory board

member with many years of management experience in telecommunications and

information technology, the insurance industry and retail, will support yoummday

in its further expansion in the future as chair of the advisory board.



Carola Wahl is Executive Director at ÖBAG, Deputy Chairwoman of the Supervisory

Board at Österreichische Post as well as a member of the Board of Directors of

Generali Schweiz and a member of the Advisory Board of powercloud GmbH, a B2B

SaaS platform for the energy sector. Until 2019, Carola Wahl was responsible for

strategy, innovation, data analytics, product development and marketing as a

member of the Executive Board of AXA Switzerland. Prior to her time in the Swiss

insurance industry, Carola spent twelve years at Deutsche Telekom, where she led

the retail business back to growth and built up regional infrastructure sales

for broadband and fibre connections. In previous roles at Deutsche Telekom,

Carola Wahl was responsible for transforming the service organisation into a

powerful sales channel with more than 4,000 employees.



