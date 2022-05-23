Vestas Jumps 5% as Siemens Gamesa Deal Shows Wind Industry Potential, Analysts Say
(PLX AI) – Vestas shares jumped more than 5% after Siemens Energy's offer to take over all of Siemens Gamesa shows the potential of the wind industry, analysts said. Siemens Energy will pay EUR 18.05 per share for all Siemens Gamesa shares it …
- (PLX AI) – Vestas shares jumped more than 5% after Siemens Energy's offer to take over all of Siemens Gamesa shows the potential of the wind industry, analysts said.
- Siemens Energy will pay EUR 18.05 per share for all Siemens Gamesa shares it doesn't already own and delist the company
- The offer is markedly higher than Siemens Gamesa's price level before the acquisition rumors started, and it emphasizes the value of a sector with attractive growth potential, which is not always reflected in the share price, Sydbank analysts said
- This is a reminder that could reflect positively on Vestas, and could support the Vestas share, Sydbank said
- Vestas is trading at DKK 165, down from about DKK 280 in October last year
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0