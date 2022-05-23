Leoni Sells Automotive Cable Solutions Business for EUR 560 Million
- (PLX AI) – Leoni sells the Automotive Cable Solutions business at enterprise value of EUR 560 million.
- Buyer is Stark Corporation Public Company Limited, a wire and cable supplier headquartered in Bangkok
- The sold activities generated sales of approximately € 1.3 billion in fiscal year 2021
- The completion of the sale is still subject to various closing conditions, including required merger control and investment control clearances, which are expected to be granted within six months
