JPMorgan Shares Seen Rising on Positive Net Interest Income Guidance, BofA Says

- (PLX AI) – JPMorgan shares should rise today after the company's net interest income guidance update was positive at the bank's investor day, analysts at Bank of America said.
- JPMorgan sees net interest income rising throughout the year to a 4Q run rate of more that $66 billion, excluding Markets
- This implies an upside of $3 billion after tax in annualized net income compared to consensus, Bank of America analysts said
- 2022 expense outlook is unchanged at ~$77 billion, while 17% ROTCE remains the target and may be achieved in 2022, JPMorgan said
- This should be received favorably and alleviate concerns that investment spends would overshadow commitment to superior returns and positive operating leverage, BofA said
- BofA rates JPMorgan buy, with price target $155
