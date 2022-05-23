Bayer Says 2 Xarelto Studies Support Effectiveness of Dual Pathway Inhibition in Artery Disease
(PLX AI) – Bayer says 2 large Xarelto studies support effectiveness of dual pathway inhibition in patients with coronary artery disease and/or peripheral artery disease.Results from the extension part of the COMPASS study support the long-term use …
- Results from the extension part of the COMPASS study support the long-term use of Xarelto (rivaroxaban) plus aspirin for vascular protection in patients with chronic coronary artery disease (CAD) and/or peripheral artery disease (PAD)
- The XATOA registry provides additional evidence of the benefit of a dual pathway inhibition (DPI) for patients with vascular disease at high risk of cardiovascular (CV) events in routine clinical practice
- The studies reinforce the findings of the COMPASS study and provide additional confidence in DPI treatment in patients with CAD and/or PAD
