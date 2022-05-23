checkAd

Medison Pharma Announces Extension of Multi-territorial Agreement with Immunocore and Expansion into Australia and New Zealand

Petach Tikvah, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - The latest geographic growth increases
Medison's global footprint across 25 countries in four continents, further
strengthening its commercial offering

Medison Pharma (https://www.medisonpharma.com/) ("Medison"), a global pharma
company focused on providing access to highly innovative therapies to patients
in international markets, today announced the addition of new markets to its
multi-territorial agreement with Immunocore Holdings plc
(https://www.immunocore.com/) (Nasdaq: IMCR) ("Immunocore"), a commercial-stage
biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of T cell
receptor (TCR) bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat a broad range of
diseases, including cancer, infection and autoimmune disease. The
multi-territorial agreement to help seek regulatory authorization and
commercialize Immunocore's KIMMTRAK® (tebentafusp -tebn) for the treatment of
unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma, a rare and aggressive form of
melanoma that affects the eye, which covers Canada, twenty markets across
Central Eastern Europe and Israel, will now extend to Australia and New Zealand.

KIMMTRAK has been approved by both by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
(FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), where it is the first and only
treatment approved in the E.U. to treat patients with unresectable or metastatic
uveal melanoma.

"We are delighted to deepen our partnership with Immunocore and proud to further
grow the reach of their breakthrough treatment, as part of our mission that
knows no borders," said Meir Jakobsohn, Founder and CEO of Medison. "We believe
that every patient, wherever they are in the world, deserves a fair chance to
receive lifesaving, highly innovative therapies. By adding new countries and
continents, we are continuing in our efforts to turn our mission into a
reality."

"It can be challenging for biotechs to commercialise in a large number of
countries, often resulting in delayed access to highly innovative therapies in
many areas of the world. Medison's global platform is designed to address this
challenge," said Gil Gurfinkel, VP Corporate Development at Medison.
"Immunocore's novel therapy for unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma and
our ability to treat patients suffering from this rare and aggressive form of
cancer in additional countries is a win-win outcome of our partnership."

Medison's expansion of its commercial presence to Australia and New Zealand is
the latest addition to its geographic growth, enabling Medison to capitalize on
growing market opportunities for its commercial partners.
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
