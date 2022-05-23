Medison Pharma Announces Extension of Multi-territorial Agreement with Immunocore and Expansion into Australia and New Zealand

Petach Tikvah, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - The latest geographic growth increases

Medison's global footprint across 25 countries in four continents, further

strengthening its commercial offering



Medison Pharma (https://www.medisonpharma.com/) ("Medison"), a global pharma

company focused on providing access to highly innovative therapies to patients

in international markets, today announced the addition of new markets to its

multi-territorial agreement with Immunocore Holdings plc

(https://www.immunocore.com/) (Nasdaq: IMCR) ("Immunocore"), a commercial-stage

biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of T cell

receptor (TCR) bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat a broad range of

diseases, including cancer, infection and autoimmune disease. The

multi-territorial agreement to help seek regulatory authorization and

commercialize Immunocore's KIMMTRAK® (tebentafusp -tebn) for the treatment of

unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma, a rare and aggressive form of

melanoma that affects the eye, which covers Canada, twenty markets across

Central Eastern Europe and Israel, will now extend to Australia and New Zealand.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

KIMMTRAK has been approved by both by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration(FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), where it is the first and onlytreatment approved in the E.U. to treat patients with unresectable or metastaticuveal melanoma."We are delighted to deepen our partnership with Immunocore and proud to furthergrow the reach of their breakthrough treatment, as part of our mission thatknows no borders," said Meir Jakobsohn, Founder and CEO of Medison. "We believethat every patient, wherever they are in the world, deserves a fair chance toreceive lifesaving, highly innovative therapies. By adding new countries andcontinents, we are continuing in our efforts to turn our mission into areality.""It can be challenging for biotechs to commercialise in a large number ofcountries, often resulting in delayed access to highly innovative therapies inmany areas of the world. Medison's global platform is designed to address thischallenge," said Gil Gurfinkel, VP Corporate Development at Medison."Immunocore's novel therapy for unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma andour ability to treat patients suffering from this rare and aggressive form ofcancer in additional countries is a win-win outcome of our partnership."Medison's expansion of its commercial presence to Australia and New Zealand isthe latest addition to its geographic growth, enabling Medison to capitalize ongrowing market opportunities for its commercial partners.