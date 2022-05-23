checkAd

Bayer Reports New Data on Kerendia Potential Renal, Cardiovascular Benefits

(PLX AI) – Bayer says new data support renal and cardiovascular benefits of Kerendia (finerenone) in patients with and without history of left ventricular hypertrophy and chronic kidney disease and type 2 diabetes.Data from the exploratory post hoc …

  • (PLX AI) – Bayer says new data support renal and cardiovascular benefits of Kerendia (finerenone) in patients with and without history of left ventricular hypertrophy and chronic kidney disease and type 2 diabetes.
  • Data from the exploratory post hoc analysis of FIDELITY also highlight the potential of Kerendia (finerenone) to reduce the incidence of hospitalization for heart failure (HHF), with a more pronounced effect in patients with left ventricular hypertrophy (LVH) at baseline
  • The data add to the growing body of clinical evidence for finerenone, indicating the benefits of this treatment on renal and cardiovascular (CV) outcomes across a broad range of patients, including those with stages 1-4 chronic kidney disease (CKD) and type 2 diabetes (T2D) and other CV complications
  • FIDELITY, a prespecified pooled analysis of the FIDELIO-DKD and FIGARO-DKD studies, comprises the largest Phase III cardiorenal outcomes clinical trial program in >13,000 patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and type 2 diabetes (T2D)


Autor: PLX AI
