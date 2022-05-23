checkAd

Battery innovator's new CEO / Dirk Abendroth joins CUSTOMCELLS' Board of Management (FOTO)

Itzehoe/Tübingen (ots) - - Former CTO of Continental Automotive and Team Global
takes over key position in CUSTOMCELLS Group

- Ambitious growth course in premium battery business

- CUSTOMCELLS continues to strive for further internationalization and
industrialization of production

CUSTOMCELLS, one of the leading companies in the development and mass production
of state-of-the-art lithium-ion battery cells, is strengthening its top
management: Dr. Dirk Abendroth (https://de.linkedin.com/in/dr-dirk-abendroth)
has been named the new CEO of the CUSTOMCELLS Group. His goal is to drive the
premium brand's ambitious growth course and develop synergies between the
CUSTOMCELLS Group's companies and holdings, which include the Cellforce Group
(CFG). Abendroth joins CUSTOMCELLS from the technology holding company Team
Global, where he was Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Prior to that, he was CTO
in the Automotive Division at Continental, served as Vice President of
Autonomous Driving & Powertrain at Byton, and held various executive positions
at the BMW Group.

"Dirk Abendroth is bringing many years of experience from big corporations as
well as start-ups and the venture capital scene. He has a wealth of expertise in
the automotive and aerospace industries and is familiar with electric drives and
new technologies," says Leopold König, co-founder of CUSTOMCELLS. "At
CUSTOMCELLS, he will immediately find several stable footholds. For us, he's the
entire package."

Torge Thönnessen, the other co-founder of CUSTOMCELLS, adds: "Our company is on
a growth course. The operating CUSTOMCELLS companies are already drastically
expanding production and development capacities. To continue on this path, we
are fortifying ourselves in key positions, which include the top management.
With Dirk Abendroth, we can scale our ideas and become a global player for
premium battery cells in Germany. His network, innovative strength, and
international experience make him the ideal candidate for the job."

Setting the pace for the technological transformation

While Abendroth moves to the top of the CUSTOMCELLS Group, the two CUSTOMCELLS
founders, Leopold König and Torge Thönnessen, will remain managing directors of
the subsidiaries and joint ventures and focus on the operative business to
further expand and scale it into premium niche markets. The existing, stable,
and developed structures will remain in place, but the CUSTOMCELLS Group plans
to take advantage of the synergies between its companies and holdings even
better. The goal is to forge a sustainable path to an independent, international
