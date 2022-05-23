Battery innovator's new CEO / Dirk Abendroth joins CUSTOMCELLS' Board of Management (FOTO)

Itzehoe/Tübingen (ots) - - Former CTO of Continental Automotive and Team Global

takes over key position in CUSTOMCELLS Group



- Ambitious growth course in premium battery business



- CUSTOMCELLS continues to strive for further internationalization and

industrialization of production





CUSTOMCELLS, one of the leading companies in the development and mass productionof state-of-the-art lithium-ion battery cells, is strengthening its topmanagement: Dr. Dirk Abendroth (https://de.linkedin.com/in/dr-dirk-abendroth)has been named the new CEO of the CUSTOMCELLS Group. His goal is to drive thepremium brand's ambitious growth course and develop synergies between theCUSTOMCELLS Group's companies and holdings, which include the Cellforce Group(CFG). Abendroth joins CUSTOMCELLS from the technology holding company TeamGlobal, where he was Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Prior to that, he was CTOin the Automotive Division at Continental, served as Vice President ofAutonomous Driving & Powertrain at Byton, and held various executive positionsat the BMW Group."Dirk Abendroth is bringing many years of experience from big corporations aswell as start-ups and the venture capital scene. He has a wealth of expertise inthe automotive and aerospace industries and is familiar with electric drives andnew technologies," says Leopold König, co-founder of CUSTOMCELLS. "AtCUSTOMCELLS, he will immediately find several stable footholds. For us, he's theentire package."Torge Thönnessen, the other co-founder of CUSTOMCELLS, adds: "Our company is ona growth course. The operating CUSTOMCELLS companies are already drasticallyexpanding production and development capacities. To continue on this path, weare fortifying ourselves in key positions, which include the top management.With Dirk Abendroth, we can scale our ideas and become a global player forpremium battery cells in Germany. His network, innovative strength, andinternational experience make him the ideal candidate for the job."Setting the pace for the technological transformationWhile Abendroth moves to the top of the CUSTOMCELLS Group, the two CUSTOMCELLSfounders, Leopold König and Torge Thönnessen, will remain managing directors ofthe subsidiaries and joint ventures and focus on the operative business tofurther expand and scale it into premium niche markets. The existing, stable,and developed structures will remain in place, but the CUSTOMCELLS Group plansto take advantage of the synergies between its companies and holdings evenbetter. The goal is to forge a sustainable path to an independent, international