Aegon Sells Stake in Spanish JV for EUR 177 Million
(PLX AI) – Aegon sells 50% stake in Spanish joint venture with Liberbank to Unicaja; gross proceeds EUR 177 million.The sale follows the change of control in Liberbank after its merger with Unicaja Banco in 2021Closing expected in H2Aegon will …
- (PLX AI) – Aegon sells 50% stake in Spanish joint venture with Liberbank to Unicaja; gross proceeds EUR 177 million.
- The sale follows the change of control in Liberbank after its merger with Unicaja Banco in 2021
- Closing expected in H2
- Aegon will continue to grow its business in Spain and Portugal through its key life and non-life joint ventures with Banco Santander as well as through its own channels
