Dufry Extends Heathrow Concessions Contract Until 2029
- (PLX AI) – Dufry successfully extends Heathrow concession contract for three years until 2029.
- To operate a total of 24 shops with a retail space of 13,000 m2 across all terminals of Heathrow Airport
- The Heathrow concession is the largest single location fully operated by Dufry
- Dufry operates duty-free shops at 25 airports in total in UK
