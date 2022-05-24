checkAd

CTS Eventim Q1 Revenue Surges in Post-Pandemic Reopening

(PLX AI) – CTS Eventim Q1 revenue EUR 139.2 million, up from EUR 19.6 million last year.Q1 EBITDA EUR 23.7 millionIn the Ticketing segment, revenue rose to €76.5 million in the first three months of 2022 (previous year: €13.5 million). Normalised …

  • (PLX AI) – CTS Eventim Q1 revenue EUR 139.2 million, up from EUR 19.6 million last year.
  • Q1 EBITDA EUR 23.7 million
  • In the Ticketing segment, revenue rose to €76.5 million in the first three months of 2022 (previous year: €13.5 million). Normalised EBITDA was back comfortably in positive territory at €27.2 million (previous year: €-13.4 million)
  • Revenue in the Live Entertainment segment improved year on year to reach €65.1 million in the first quarter of 2022 (previous year: €6.8 million). Normalised EBITDA amounted to €-3.5 million (previous year: €-6.2 million)
  • Says ticket sales in April and so far in May too have been well above the level seen in the same period of 2019, which had been a record year


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  24   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

CTS Eventim Q1 Revenue Surges in Post-Pandemic Reopening (PLX AI) – CTS Eventim Q1 revenue EUR 139.2 million, up from EUR 19.6 million last year.Q1 EBITDA EUR 23.7 millionIn the Ticketing segment, revenue rose to €76.5 million in the first three months of 2022 (previous year: €13.5 million). Normalised …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bavarian Nordic May Benefit from Monkeypox Vaccine Stockpiling, Nordea Says
Bayer Says 2 Xarelto Studies Support Effectiveness of Dual Pathway Inhibition in Artery Disease
Leoni Sells Automotive Cable Solutions Business for EUR 560 Million
Vestas Jumps 5% as Siemens Gamesa Deal Shows Wind Industry Potential, Analysts Say
JPMorgan Shares Seen Rising on Positive Net Interest Income Guidance, BofA Says
Bayer Reports New Data on Kerendia Potential Renal, Cardiovascular Benefits
Aegon Sells Stake in Spanish JV for EUR 177 Million
Albemarle Raises Guidance Again After Lithium Contract Renegotiations
Kinnevik to Sell 45 Million Tele2 Shares, or 6.5%
TCM Group CEO Buys Shares for DKK 500,000
Titel
Bavarian Nordic Surges Another 22% as Monkeypox Vaccine Could Be Game Changer, Danske Says
Bavarian Nordic May Benefit from Monkeypox Vaccine Stockpiling, Nordea Says
Siemens Sells Commercial Vehicles Business to Meritor for Enterprise Value EUR 190 Million
Ross Stores FY Outlook Below Consensus; Shares Collapse After Market
Ambu Names Britt Meelby Jensen New CEO Following Departure of Gonzalez; Guidance Unchanged
Cisco Q3 Earnings Miss Expectations; Q4 Guidance Well Below Consensus
Siemens Energy to Pay EUR 18.05 per Share for Siemens Gamesa, Delist It
Bayer Says 2 Xarelto Studies Support Effectiveness of Dual Pathway Inhibition in Artery Disease
Deere Raises FY Outlook to $7-7.4 Billion After Q2 Earnings
Dermapharm Q1 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 75.1 Million
Titel
Telefonica Subsidiary Telefonica Tech Buys BE-terna Group for up to EUR 350 Million
Plug Power Q1 Revenue Below Expectations; Keeps FY Targets Unchanged
TeamViewer Q1 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 83.2 Million vs. Estimate EUR 62 Million
Nel Q1 Revenue NOK 213 Million vs. Estimate NOK 248 Million
Tomra Systems Q1 EBITA NOK 237 Million vs. Estimate NOK 248 Million
Bavarian Nordic Surges Another 22% as Monkeypox Vaccine Could Be Game Changer, Danske Says
Vonovia Q1 Net Income EUR -29.1 Million
Sixt Hit by Cyber Attack, Says Impact Was Minimized
AbbVie Q1 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates; Guidance Cut on Milestone Expense
Block Q1 Revenue Misses Estimates, but Adj. EBITDA Is Ahead
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian