CTS Eventim Q1 Revenue Surges in Post-Pandemic Reopening
(PLX AI) – CTS Eventim Q1 revenue EUR 139.2 million, up from EUR 19.6 million last year.Q1 EBITDA EUR 23.7 millionIn the Ticketing segment, revenue rose to €76.5 million in the first three months of 2022 (previous year: €13.5 million). Normalised …
- (PLX AI) – CTS Eventim Q1 revenue EUR 139.2 million, up from EUR 19.6 million last year.
- Q1 EBITDA EUR 23.7 million
- In the Ticketing segment, revenue rose to €76.5 million in the first three months of 2022 (previous year: €13.5 million). Normalised EBITDA was back comfortably in positive territory at €27.2 million (previous year: €-13.4 million)
- Revenue in the Live Entertainment segment improved year on year to reach €65.1 million in the first quarter of 2022 (previous year: €6.8 million). Normalised EBITDA amounted to €-3.5 million (previous year: €-6.2 million)
- Says ticket sales in April and so far in May too have been well above the level seen in the same period of 2019, which had been a record year
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0