Frontline Q1 Adj. Net Loss USD 1.6 Million; Says Tanker Market Recovery Has Accelerated
(PLX AI) – Frontline Q1 net income USD 31.1 million.Q1 adj. net income USD -1.6 millionReported total operating revenues USD 217.4 millionFor the second quarter of 2022, company estimates spot TCE on a load-to discharge basis of $22,600 contracted …
- (PLX AI) – Frontline Q1 net income USD 31.1 million.
- Q1 adj. net income USD -1.6 million
- Reported total operating revenues USD 217.4 million
- For the second quarter of 2022, company estimates spot TCE on a load-to discharge basis of $22,600 contracted for 74% of vessel days for VLCCs, $32,700 contracted for 70% of vessel days for Suezmax tankers and $46,300 contracted for 58% of vessel days for LR2 tankers
- CEO says tanker market recovery has accelerated
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0