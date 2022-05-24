(PLX AI) – Frontline Q1 net income USD 31.1 million.Q1 adj. net income USD -1.6 millionReported total operating revenues USD 217.4 millionFor the second quarter of 2022, company estimates spot TCE on a load-to discharge basis of $22,600 contracted …

Frontline Q1 Adj. Net Loss USD 1.6 Million; Says Tanker Market Recovery Has Accelerated

