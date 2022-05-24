(PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa CEO sees very strong market prospects in presentation at Siemens Energy capital markets day.Says recent geopolitical events further accelerating decarbonization processSees price increase & risk sharing to customers; trend …

Siemens Gamesa CEO Sees Very Strong Market Prospects, Onshore Turnaround by 2025

