Siemens Gamesa CEO Sees Very Strong Market Prospects, Onshore Turnaround by 2025
- (PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa CEO sees very strong market prospects in presentation at Siemens Energy capital markets day.
- Says recent geopolitical events further accelerating decarbonization process
- Sees price increase & risk sharing to customers; trend ongoing from all OEMs to ensure sustainability
- Says delays in Siemens Gamesa 5.X product development process, not adhering to early milestones, resulted in delayed product availability, quality problems and additional unplanned costs
- Says high production costs were partially driven by low utilization of existing manufacturing capacities
- Dedicated task forces launched with exclusive focus on mitigating ongoing challenges: Siemens Gamesa 5.X, supply chain
- Says enforced selective bidding and further cost volatility risk protection clauses implemented in contracts
- Sees turnaround in onshore by 2025, while investing in offshore growth and enhancing service, followed by unlocking of full Siemens Gamesa potential after 2025
