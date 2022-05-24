AstraZeneca Has Growth Drivers Through 2030, Danske Says, Initiating at Buy
(PLX AI) – AstraZeneca has a portfolio of blockbuster drugs that will power durable growth with visibility to 2030, analysts at Danske Bank said, initiating coverage with a buy rating. AstraZeneca has significant potential as additional revenue …
- AstraZeneca has significant potential as additional revenue drivers are added from label expansions in existing blockbusters, and from new launches, Danske said
- Growth coming from blockbusters Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, and Farxiga, among others, which will likely constitute around 50% of product sales in 4 years: Danske
- Target price of GBp 13,100 implies 24% from yesterday's close
