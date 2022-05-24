checkAd

Remy Robotics exits stealth mode with launch of third autonomous robotic kitchen

Barcelona, Spain (ots/PRNewswire) - Pioneer in robot-enabled delivery-only
restaurants expands its reach and opens to new partners to boost food operators'
scalability

Remy Robotics, a food technology startup leading the disruption of delivery-only
restaurants through the use of adaptive robotics and culinary engineering, today
exited stealth mode with the opening of a third autonomous robotic kitchen. With
over 60,000 robot-cooked dishes sold and top customer ratings across all major
delivery apps, Remy Robotics is now ready to expand its delivery-only restaurant
business with more brands and more locations. The company's successful track
record means it is now ready to offer its autonomous robotic kitchen platform to
other food operators looking to scale their business, improve profitability and
solve the labour shortage challenge.

Founded in late 2018, the company has been operating five food brands out of two
locations, one in Barcelona and one in Paris, adding now a third kitchen in the
Catalan capital. In addition to their flagship flexitarian brand OMG (
https://omg.restaurant/ ), Remy Robotics also offers delivery food ranging from
Indian cuisine and chicken wings to vegan Chinese. The company's approach to
food robotics is revolutionary: not just bowl-based recipes or machine
vending-style automation, but real flexibility where AI-powered robots can cook
a variety of foods, with over 100 recipes from different cuisines already in the
company's arsenal and the ability to launch new food concepts every other month.

The flexibility of Remy Robotics' solution allows for limitless menu options
with consistent quality, while at the same time enabling fast and easy
deployment, with an autonomous kitchen installed and operative in just 48 hours.
The plug-and-play nature of Remy Robotics' platform, together with the inherent
flexibility of its solution, is the key to the scalability the company is able
to offer to any food operator aiming to grow their operations with minimal
effort and risk.

Yegor Traiman, Founder and CEO of Remy Robotics, says: "We've been working hard
behind the scenes to create a robotics solution that goes beyond the hype and
delivers real commercial results. The food delivery market is a fast growing
sector, but still not economically healthy and sustainable. Robotics can change
that. Quality inconsistency, labour shortage, low margins- these can all be a
thing of the past with our robotic restaurant platform."

Remy Robotics delivery-only restaurant platform
news aktuell
