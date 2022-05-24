Remy Robotics exits stealth mode with launch of third autonomous robotic kitchen

Barcelona, Spain (ots/PRNewswire) - Pioneer in robot-enabled delivery-only

restaurants expands its reach and opens to new partners to boost food operators'

scalability



Remy Robotics, a food technology startup leading the disruption of delivery-only

restaurants through the use of adaptive robotics and culinary engineering, today

exited stealth mode with the opening of a third autonomous robotic kitchen. With

over 60,000 robot-cooked dishes sold and top customer ratings across all major

delivery apps, Remy Robotics is now ready to expand its delivery-only restaurant

business with more brands and more locations. The company's successful track

record means it is now ready to offer its autonomous robotic kitchen platform to

other food operators looking to scale their business, improve profitability and

solve the labour shortage challenge.





Founded in late 2018, the company has been operating five food brands out of twolocations, one in Barcelona and one in Paris, adding now a third kitchen in theCatalan capital. In addition to their flagship flexitarian brand OMG (https://omg.restaurant/ ), Remy Robotics also offers delivery food ranging fromIndian cuisine and chicken wings to vegan Chinese. The company's approach tofood robotics is revolutionary: not just bowl-based recipes or machinevending-style automation, but real flexibility where AI-powered robots can cooka variety of foods, with over 100 recipes from different cuisines already in thecompany's arsenal and the ability to launch new food concepts every other month.The flexibility of Remy Robotics' solution allows for limitless menu optionswith consistent quality, while at the same time enabling fast and easydeployment, with an autonomous kitchen installed and operative in just 48 hours.The plug-and-play nature of Remy Robotics' platform, together with the inherentflexibility of its solution, is the key to the scalability the company is ableto offer to any food operator aiming to grow their operations with minimaleffort and risk.Yegor Traiman, Founder and CEO of Remy Robotics, says: "We've been working hardbehind the scenes to create a robotics solution that goes beyond the hype anddelivers real commercial results. The food delivery market is a fast growingsector, but still not economically healthy and sustainable. Robotics can changethat. Quality inconsistency, labour shortage, low margins- these can all be athing of the past with our robotic restaurant platform."Remy Robotics delivery-only restaurant platform