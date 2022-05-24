DERMALOG and Rheinmetall join forces for increased vehicle security (FOTO)

Düsseldorf/Hamburg (ots) - With the founding of the joint venture Rheinmetall

Dermalog SensorTec GmbH, the technology group Rheinmetall and the biometrics

company DERMALOG are aiming to bring enhanced safety to road traffic. The

objectives of the partnership include the development of a next-generation

driver monitoring system.



Germany's largest biometrics company, DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH, and

the technology group Rheinmetall AG have entered into a new joint venture

together: Rheinmetall Dermalog SensorTec GmbH. In future, this new company will

supply the most innovative biometric technologies to vehicle manufacturers.





One of the aims of this new partnership is to develop a driver monitoring systemthat recognizes when drivers are distracted and then warns them accordingly.Distractions of any kind, such as those caused by smartphones, can have fatalconsequences when driving a vehicle. 100,000 collisions a year, resulting in 500deaths and 25,000 injured road users: this is Germany's dismal track record foraccidents caused by mobile phones at the wheel, according to a recent study bythe "besmart-mobile" initiative. Another study carried out by the insurancegroup "Allianz" found that distracted driving is now a more common cause offatal accidents than drink driving.So-called "driver monitoring" involves the continuous, computer-assistedobservation of the driver. Using various cameras and sensors, the system detectsany causes of distraction such as the checking of a smartphone or fatigue andthen warns the driver, or - when fitted in vehicles with autonomous control -intervenes independently in emergency situations.Within the framework of the joint venture, DERMALOG and Rheinmetall will becombining their expertise in biometrics, artificial intelligence and radartechnology to develop a powerful driver monitoring system. As well as keeping aneye on the driver, the system will also monitor the entire cabin interior. Thesolution should therefore detect other risks too, for example in cases when ababy or small child is left behind in the vehicle.It is envisaged that object recognition will also be possible with drivermonitoring by Rheinmetall Dermalog SensorTec. In future, users of car-sharingservices will be informed quickly and conveniently via an app if they haveforgotten any objects in the car."The joint venture with Rheinmetall AG is now set to introduce biometrics intothe field of automotive applications. The technology can offer real added valuefor vehicle safety and even has the potential to save lives when applied toeffective driver monitoring," says Günther Mull, Founder and CEO of DERMALOG."This joint venture is an important step forward in our transformation strategythat will allow us, in future, to offer cutting-edge technology in the fields ofmonitoring, authentication and safety to customers in the automotive andindustrial sectors," says Rene Gansauge, CEO Sensors and Actuators Division atRheinmetall.About DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbHDERMALOG, with head offices in Hamburg, is Germany's pioneer in the field ofbiometrics and the largest German manufacturer of biometric systems. Founded in1995, the company offers a comprehensive range of biometric identificationsolutions including high-performance AFIS and ABIS software, as well as thelatest generation of fingerprint and document scanners. DERMALOG technology iscurrently used in more than 250 installations around the globe, in sectorsincluding public administration, border law enforcement, and banking.About Rheinmetall AGAs an integrated technology group with around 25,000 employees worldwide, thepublicly listed Rheinmetall AG stands for a strong, internationally successfulcompany that operates in various markets with an innovative range of productsand services. As a renowned development partner and direct supplier to theglobal automotive industry and a leading international systems provider forsecurity technology, Rheinmetall draws on its high level of expertise in itsbasic technologies to address long-term megatrends, identify viable new marketswith high growth potential and develop innovative solutions for a safe andliveable future. The focus on sustainability is an integral part ofRheinmetall's strategy. The company aims to achieve CO2 neutrality by 2035.Contact:Press contact at DERMALOG:Sven BöcklerMedia RelationsDERMALOG Identification Systems GmbHmailto:info@dermalog.comTel.: +49 (0)40 413 227 - 0http://www.dermalog.comPress contact at Rheinmetall:Oliver HoffmannHead of Press and PRRheinmetall AGTel.: +49-(0)211 473 4748mailto:oliver.hoffmann@rheinmetall.comDr. phil. Jan-Phillipp WeisswangeDeputy Head of Press and PRRheinmetall AGTel.: +49-(0)211 473 4287mailto:jan-phillipp.weisswange@rheinmetall.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/8896/5230273OTS: DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH