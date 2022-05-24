DERMALOG and Rheinmetall join forces for increased vehicle security (FOTO)
Germany's largest biometrics company, DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH, and
the technology group Rheinmetall AG have entered into a new joint venture
together: Rheinmetall Dermalog SensorTec GmbH. In future, this new company will
supply the most innovative biometric technologies to vehicle manufacturers.
Germany's largest biometrics company, DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH, and
the technology group Rheinmetall AG have entered into a new joint venture
together: Rheinmetall Dermalog SensorTec GmbH. In future, this new company will
supply the most innovative biometric technologies to vehicle manufacturers.
One of the aims of this new partnership is to develop a driver monitoring system
that recognizes when drivers are distracted and then warns them accordingly.
Distractions of any kind, such as those caused by smartphones, can have fatal
consequences when driving a vehicle. 100,000 collisions a year, resulting in 500
deaths and 25,000 injured road users: this is Germany's dismal track record for
accidents caused by mobile phones at the wheel, according to a recent study by
the "besmart-mobile" initiative. Another study carried out by the insurance
group "Allianz" found that distracted driving is now a more common cause of
fatal accidents than drink driving.
So-called "driver monitoring" involves the continuous, computer-assisted
observation of the driver. Using various cameras and sensors, the system detects
any causes of distraction such as the checking of a smartphone or fatigue and
then warns the driver, or - when fitted in vehicles with autonomous control -
intervenes independently in emergency situations.
Within the framework of the joint venture, DERMALOG and Rheinmetall will be
combining their expertise in biometrics, artificial intelligence and radar
technology to develop a powerful driver monitoring system. As well as keeping an
eye on the driver, the system will also monitor the entire cabin interior. The
solution should therefore detect other risks too, for example in cases when a
baby or small child is left behind in the vehicle.
It is envisaged that object recognition will also be possible with driver
monitoring by Rheinmetall Dermalog SensorTec. In future, users of car-sharing
services will be informed quickly and conveniently via an app if they have
forgotten any objects in the car.
"The joint venture with Rheinmetall AG is now set to introduce biometrics into
the field of automotive applications. The technology can offer real added value
for vehicle safety and even has the potential to save lives when applied to
effective driver monitoring," says Günther Mull, Founder and CEO of DERMALOG.
"This joint venture is an important step forward in our transformation strategy
that will allow us, in future, to offer cutting-edge technology in the fields of
monitoring, authentication and safety to customers in the automotive and
industrial sectors," says Rene Gansauge, CEO Sensors and Actuators Division at
Rheinmetall.
About DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH
DERMALOG, with head offices in Hamburg, is Germany's pioneer in the field of
biometrics and the largest German manufacturer of biometric systems. Founded in
1995, the company offers a comprehensive range of biometric identification
solutions including high-performance AFIS and ABIS software, as well as the
latest generation of fingerprint and document scanners. DERMALOG technology is
currently used in more than 250 installations around the globe, in sectors
including public administration, border law enforcement, and banking.
About Rheinmetall AG
As an integrated technology group with around 25,000 employees worldwide, the
publicly listed Rheinmetall AG stands for a strong, internationally successful
company that operates in various markets with an innovative range of products
and services. As a renowned development partner and direct supplier to the
global automotive industry and a leading international systems provider for
security technology, Rheinmetall draws on its high level of expertise in its
basic technologies to address long-term megatrends, identify viable new markets
with high growth potential and develop innovative solutions for a safe and
liveable future. The focus on sustainability is an integral part of
Rheinmetall's strategy. The company aims to achieve CO2 neutrality by 2035.
