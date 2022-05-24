Noam Rosenfeld appointed as CEO of WAVE BL

Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Noam Rosenfeld - a seasoned business leader

in the Cyber security and digital transformation domains - has taken charge of

WAVE BL (https://wavebl.com/) as CEO. Noam takes the reins from Gadi Ruschin, a

WAVE BL co-founder, after having scaled the company from ideation to become one

of the leading platforms for electronic Bills of Lading. Gadi will remain a

Board member.



Noam brings decades of experience building strategic and out-of-the-box

technological solutions. Over his career, Noam has led R&D organizations of

hundreds of employees and accelerated business units from startup stage to

profitable unit/s. He also led the digital transformation of the Israeli defense

force, challenged the status quo, and delivered value to the organization by

using advanced technologies based on digitized, automated, and cloud-based

workflows.



