Noam Rosenfeld appointed as CEO of WAVE BL

Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Noam Rosenfeld - a seasoned business leader
in the Cyber security and digital transformation domains - has taken charge of
WAVE BL (https://wavebl.com/) as CEO. Noam takes the reins from Gadi Ruschin, a
WAVE BL co-founder, after having scaled the company from ideation to become one
of the leading platforms for electronic Bills of Lading. Gadi will remain a
Board member.

Noam brings decades of experience building strategic and out-of-the-box
technological solutions. Over his career, Noam has led R&D organizations of
hundreds of employees and accelerated business units from startup stage to
profitable unit/s. He also led the digital transformation of the Israeli defense
force, challenged the status quo, and delivered value to the organization by
using advanced technologies based on digitized, automated, and cloud-based
workflows.

His exceptional managerial, business development skills and extensive experience
in leading high-caliber global teams in the high-tech sector, will allow him to
lead WAVE BL's expansion across current and new industries globally.

Noam Rosenfeld - CEO at WAVE BL:

I'm excited about joining the amazing team at WAVE BL as we embark on a mission
to change the trade industry- utilizing our groundbreaking technology. I feel
privileged, together with my colleagues and partners, in sharing the opportunity
to solve the trust issue between trade partners worldwide and enhance the
effectiveness and security in our industry by implementing digitization of
unique documents to streamline workflows and reduce the cost of global trade.

WAVE BL (https://wavebl.com/) is a blockchain-based digital courier platform
that mirrors the traditional process for transferring original paper documents ?
electronically. Our solution enables instant, encrypted, and authenticated
transfer of Bills of Lading and other unique digital documents that are widely
used in the trade industry. Leading carriers and logistics companies such as
ZIM, MSC, Hapag-Lloyd and ONE have already joined, a while back, as customers,
along with many freight forwarders, NVOCCs, as well as international import and
export companies.

Contact: Noga Balaban, director of marketing, Email: mailto:noga@wavebl.com ,
Phone:+972526400465

